“Saint Lucians Rejoice: 100% Customs Duties Waiver + Levy Removal Means Massive Holiday Savings!”

In a move that spells major relief for Saint Lucian households, the government has announced a spectacular 100% waiver of customs duties and the removal of the Health and Citizen Security Levy on barrel imports. This annual concession, in effect from November 1, 2023, to February 28, 2024, promises a season of unprecedented holiday savings.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, along with the Cabinet of Ministers, has enthusiastically endorsed this decision, recognizing the significance of easing the financial burden on citizens during this festive period. Over the next 15 weeks, personal items, food, clothing, toys, and various household essentials in barrels will be exempt from customs duties, offering Saint Lucians a golden opportunity to stretch their holiday budgets further.

With this bold initiative, the government aims to bring joy and financial relief to families across the nation, spreading the festive spirit far and wide. It’s a holiday gift that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the lives of Saint Lucians this season.