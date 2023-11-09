Healthcare is a top priority for the Government of Saint Lucia. Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre leads a government committed to ensuring every Saint Lucian has equitable access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.

The Health and Citizen Security Levy (HCSL) is an investment in the future of every Saint Lucian citizen. It’s more than just a financial contribution; it’s a testament to the government’s commitment to building a healthcare system that is accessible, affordable, and of the highest quality.

The Government of Saint Lucia is expected to annually generate approximately $33 million in new revenue from the HCSL. This revenue will improve the government’s fiscal ability to expand public health services, further reduce the cost of medical services and provide a higher quality of healthcare services to improve the health and well-being of our nation.

The Health and Citizen Security Levy is an investment in our community, our country – our people.