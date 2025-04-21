STATEMENT FROM DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS ON THE PASSING OF POPE FRANCIS: A HUMBLE GIANT WHO TRANSFORMED THE CHURCH AND TOUCHED THE WORLD

Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Pays Tribute to the People’s Pope

Statement on the Death of Pope Francis

It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. As the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis leaves behind a transformative legacy of humility, compassion, and dedication to the world’s most vulnerable.

Throughout his papacy, which began in 2013, Francis worked tirelessly to reshape the Catholic Church, emphasizing mercy, environmental stewardship, and social justice – particularly for refugees and migrants. His voice for the poor and marginalised resonated across faiths and cultures, making him a truly global spiritual leader.

In recent years, despite facing health challenges including a serious bout of bilateral pneumonia, Pope Francis continued to serve the Church with unwavering commitment. His passing marks the end of a historic pontificate that sought to bridge divides and bring the Church closer to those on society’s peripheries.

The College of Cardinals will now begin preparations for a conclave to elect his successor, which will take place between 15 and 20 days following his death. During this period of transition, we join the 1.3 billion Catholics and other people of goodwill worldwide in mourning the loss of this remarkable shepherd who touched countless lives through his words and actions.

My sincere condolences to Most Reverend Robert Llanos, Bishop of the Diocese of St Johns – Basseterre, fellow priests and faithful in the parishes of his jurisdiction that covers Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands and Montserrat.

May the soul of Pope Francis rest in peace.

Dr the Hon Timothy Harris

Third Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis

Monday, April 21, 2025