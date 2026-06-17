FAO Pays Moving Tribute to Barbados Chief Fisheries Officer Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox, Hailing Her as a Visionary Champion of Caribbean Fisheries Transformation

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has issued a heartfelt statement mourning the sudden passing of Dr. Shelly-Ann Cox, Barbados’ Chief Fisheries Officer, describing her as an invaluable strategic partner, visionary leader, and passionate advocate for sustainable fisheries development across Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

In a tribute issued by the FAO Sub-regional Office for the Caribbean, the organization said its team in Barbados and the region was “deeply saddened” by Dr. Cox’s passing, noting that she had worked closely with FAO as a partner and ally in strengthening the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

According to FAO, Dr. Cox made a major impact in just three years as Chief Fisheries Officer, bringing technical excellence, collaborative leadership, and a deep commitment to youth empowerment and the fishing community.

“Her vision, passion and dedication to the fishing community were unmatched,” the FAO statement noted.

Dr. Cox was credited with playing a pivotal role in the final development and approval of Barbados’ 2023–2033 Fisheries Policy, which was supported by FAO. The policy promoted innovative approaches to the use of fish by-products, helping to transform what was once treated as waste into new opportunities for sustainability, value creation, and economic development.

FAO said her leadership in turning policy into action had become an inspiration for other Caribbean countries seeking to modernize and strengthen their own fisheries sectors.

Her contribution also extended to the development of the Sustainable Fisheries Management and Development Act, 2025, a landmark piece of legislation spearheaded by the Government of Barbados. FAO said Dr. Cox’s leadership and technical expertise helped shape legislation aimed at strengthening fisheries governance, advancing environmental sustainability, improving social protection within the sector, and helping Barbados maintain access to international markets.

One of Dr. Cox’s boldest ambitions, according to FAO, was her vision for Barbados to achieve zero fish waste by 2028. During discussions with FAO leadership in May 2026, she reportedly shared that goal with confidence, reflecting her belief in circular bioeconomy solutions and the progress already being made in sustainable aquatic food systems.

FAO also highlighted Dr. Cox’s final engagements with the organization, including work on a publication related to anchored Fish Aggregating Devices, known as aFADs, and the launch of a dolphinfish maturity study. Barbados had been selected by the Western Central Atlantic Fishery Commission as the pilot country for that regional initiative, a selection FAO described as a testament to confidence in Dr. Cox’s leadership and Barbados’ technical capacity.

Beyond her professional achievements, FAO remembered Dr. Cox for her kindness, infectious enthusiasm, collaborative spirit, and genuine care for others.

“Her leadership inspired confidence and action, and her genuine care left a lasting impression on all who crossed her path,” the statement said.

The tribute was signed by Dr. Renata Clarke, FAO Subregional Coordinator, and Yvette Diei Ouadi, FAO Fisheries and Aquaculture Officer.

FAO said that while Dr. Cox’s passing is deeply felt, the impact of her life’s work will continue to resonate across Barbados, the Caribbean, and the communities and institutions she served with distinction.

“Rest well, Dr. Cox. We will miss you,” the FAO statement concluded.