Ambassador Calvin St. Juste: Will He Walk the Talk on Transparency and Accountability in St. Kitts and Nevis’ Scandal-Plagued Citizenship Program?

The Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program of St. Kitts and Nevis, once heralded as a cornerstone of economic growth, has recently been engulfed in controversy. Criticisms surrounding its lack of transparency and governance have led to widespread public distrust and concern about how it is being managed. Now, all eyes are on Ambassador Calvin St. Juste, the Executive Chairman of the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Board, as citizens demand answers and accountability.

Ambassador St. Juste came into his role with promises to revamp the CBI program with an emphasis on transparency, improved information, and integrity. However, to date, the public is still waiting for substantive updates on these commitments. Here are a few pointed questions for Ambassador St. Juste as he faces calls to walk the talk and address mounting concerns:

What Was the Cost and Objective of the World Tour?

Ambassador St. Juste, you embarked on a global tour intended to promote the CBI program, but the public remains in the dark about its purpose and expense. How much did this world tour cost taxpayers? What were the specific objectives, and what criteria are you using to assess whether it was successful? Transparency is needed to understand if public funds were well-spent.

Who Funded This Tour?

Was this tour funded entirely by the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, or did other parties contribute to the costs? If so, can you provide details on who these benefactors were and the terms of their support? Clear answers on this matter would address any concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest.

MSR Media’s Role and Phillipe Martinez’s Public Benefactor Status

Phillipe Martinez and MSR Media were granted “public benefactor” status over two years ago. The public has yet to see substantial returns on this designation. Can you provide an update on MSR Media’s contributions to the country? Furthermore, has MSR Media received any preferential access to files within the CBI Unit, as rumors suggest?

Access and Privileges at the CBI Unit

Were any special privileges granted to MSR Media, Phillipe Martinez, or their representatives at the CBI Unit? With concerns over potential preferential treatment, clarity here would help restore public confidence in the impartiality of the program.

Other Public Benefit Entities

How many other entities have been given public benefit status under the CBI program? Can you list these organizations and explain the reasoning behind their designation? Public understanding of these designations is crucial to dispel any sense of favoritism.

Conflicts of Interest in Authorized Agent Designations

Are there any conflicts of interest in the appointment of authorized agents for certain CBI projects? In particular, concerns have been raised about designations related to the amphitheater and escrow agents. Addressing this would help ensure the integrity of the program.

Performance and Transparency of the CBI Program

When will the CBI Board share detailed performance reports with the public? The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve to know how many applications were submitted in 2024, how many were approved, and the nationalities of those granted economic citizenship. Regular updates would go a long way in rebuilding trust in the CBI Board.

Revenue from the Prison Project

How much revenue did the prison project generate in 2022, 2023, and 2024? This has been a significant point of interest, and citizens deserve a clear breakdown of the financial impact of this project on the nation.

Role of CS Global Ltd

What exactly is CS Global Ltd’s role in the CBI program? This foreign entity’s involvement has been questioned, especially regarding compensation and decision-making power.

Payments to CS Global Ltd

How much was paid to CS Global Ltd in 2023 and 2024? Full disclosure of payments and their purpose would allow taxpayers to understand how their money is being used.

Passport Issuance Figures

Finally, can you provide figures for how many passports were issued under the CBI program in 2022, 2023, and 2024? This would offer insight into the program’s scale and the number of new economic citizens joining St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ambassador St. Juste, if you truly aim to build a transparent and integrity-driven CBI program, these questions deserve straightforward answers. The public’s patience is waning, and it’s time to walk the talk on transparency and accountability. Only then can the Citizenship by Investment program regain the trust and support of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.