U.S. UNVEILS NEW VISA RESTRICTIONS TARGETING OFFICIALS ACCUSED OF UNDERMINING DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENTS

Washington revokes visas and restricts entry for individuals from Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru under new Western Hemisphere policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 29, 2026 — Times Caribbean

The United States has announced a sweeping new visa restriction policy targeting foreign nationals whom Washington says have undermined democratically elected governments through alleged corruption or narcotrafficking activities across the Western Hemisphere.

The policy was announced by U.S. Department of State spokesman Tommy Pigott on September 28 and is being implemented under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

According to the State Department, the measure allows U.S. authorities to restrict visas for affected individuals as well as their immediate family members where their entry or proposed activities are considered to have potentially serious consequences for U.S. foreign policy.

Washington said the new mechanism forms part of commitments made through the Shield of the Americas initiative, including cooperation on sanctions, financial measures and other actions intended to strengthen security, rule of law and democratic institutions.

The first actions under the policy affect nationals of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Bolivia Hit With Largest Group of Restrictions

The State Department said existing U.S. visas were revoked for 12 Bolivian nationals and their immediate family members.

Those named include prosecutors, judges, a police colonel, a former justice minister, former customs officials and a private businessman.

The individuals listed were:

Martin Daniel Irusta Flores; Albania Chane Caballero Saavedra; Alberto Zeballos Flores; Rosario Ximena Flores Paniagua; Ivan Manolo Lima Magne; Alvaro Mauricio Nava Morales Carrasco; Israel Ramiro Campero Mendez; Alberto Samuel Soto de la Via; Ivan Ramiro Campero Villalba; Rodrigo Aldo Vedia Espinoza; Frans William Cabrera Quispe; and Jose Luis Iriarte Cussi.

The Department said another nine Bolivian nationals who do not currently possess U.S. visas, along with their families, were made generally ineligible to receive them.

Colombian Senator and Businessman Included

The United States also revoked visas belonging to Colombian Senator Martha Isabel Peralta Epieyu and businessman Euclides Antonio Torres Romero, as well as visas held by their immediate family members.

Peralta is affiliated with the Historic Pact and the Alternative Indigenous and Social Movement, while Torres operates businesses mainly in the energy, public lighting and traffic-signal sectors, according to the State Department.

Ecuador and Peru Also Affected

Two Ecuadorian nationals and their families were subjected to visa restrictions, although the U.S. statement did not publicly identify the individuals.

In Peru, Washington revoked the visa of Lima First Circuit Constitutional Court Judge Juan Carlos Nunez Matos and members of his immediate family.

Bolivia Attorney General Publicly Designated

In a separate but related action, the State Department publicly designated Bolivia’s Attorney General Roger Mariaca under Section 7031(c) of U.S. appropriations law.

Washington alleges that Mariaca was involved in significant corruption, including accusations that he solicited or accepted bribes connected to narcotrafficking and assisted individuals accused of serious crimes in avoiding justice.

Those claims are allegations made by the U.S. government.

The designation generally makes Mariaca and members of his immediate family ineligible to enter the United States.

Mariaca has rejected the U.S. action, describing it as foreign interference and political pressure. He has maintained that his office will continue investigations it considers necessary and has disputed the implications of Washington’s allegations.

A Broader U.S. Regional Strategy

The Trump administration says the visa restrictions are intended to strengthen democratic governance and coordinate regional action against corruption and drug trafficking.

The policy gives the State Department a standing mechanism to impose restrictions as additional evidence becomes available.

The September 28 announcement marks one of the most significant early applications of the Shield of the Americas framework, with dozens of individuals and family members now affected across four Latin American countries.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow developments surrounding the new U.S. visa policy and any implications for countries across the wider Caribbean and Latin America.