RSS Coast Guard Commanders Forum Welcomes Three New Members as Regional Maritime Cooperation Expands

ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES — The Regional Security System (RSS) Coast Guard Commanders Forum has welcomed three new members during its Coast Guard Commanders Conference in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, strengthening regional cooperation on maritime safety, surveillance and operational readiness.

The conference is being held from October 12 to 13, 2026.

According to an RSS release, the newly inducted officers are Assistant Superintendent of Police Reece Auguste of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force, ASP Glenfield Campbell of the Guyana Police Force, and Lieutenant Colonel Alando Michael of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force.

Their induction brings additional experience and representation to the Forum, which serves as a platform for dialogue, information-sharing and coordination among maritime-security leaders from RSS Member States.

The RSS said the Forum supports discussions on shared regional concerns, including maritime-border protection, illicit trafficking, transnational organised crime and the effective use of security resources.

As Caribbean waters continue to face evolving cross-border challenges, regional agencies are placing increased emphasis on coordinated patrols, intelligence-sharing and joint responses. The RSS said sustained cooperation is essential to protecting territorial waters, marine resources and coastal communities across the region.

The three officers were inducted alongside senior regional maritime officials, including RSS Regional Maritime Officer Lieutenant Commander Rolerick Sobers and Conference Chairman Commander Deon Henry of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service.

The RSS is a treaty-based collective-security organisation comprising Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Established in 1982, the organisation operates under the motto: “Strength Through Unity.”