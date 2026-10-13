PM DREW DECLARES FULL RECOVERY AND RETURN TO DUTIES — BUT REMAINS OFF ISLAND SIX WEEKS AFTER STROKE, ANNOUNCES WASHINGTON TRIP BEFORE HOMECOMING

TIMES CARIBBEAN | NATIONAL NEWS | OCTOBER 13, 2026

Prime Minister says doctors have cleared him to resume full duties following rehabilitation, but gives no specific date for his return to St. Kitts and Nevis as questions remain over the timeline for his physical return to office.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that he has completed his medical rehabilitation, received clearance from his doctors and is ready to resume his full duties as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. However, more than six weeks after suffering a stroke that required overseas medical treatment, the nation’s leader remains outside the Federation and has announced plans to travel to Washington, D.C., before returning home.

The announcement marks a significant development in the Prime Minister’s recovery, but also introduces an important distinction between his declared readiness to resume full executive responsibilities and his physical return to St. Kitts and Nevis.

In an emotional national address, Dr. Drew expressed gratitude to God, his family, medical professionals and citizens who supported him throughout his illness.

“Let me confirm that I have completed my rehabilitation, both inpatient and outpatient, and I am doing well,” the Prime Minister declared.

He continued:

“I also want to confirm that I visited the doctors again today, and I was given an excellent bill of health, and I was told that I am fit to return to full duty.”

Dr. Drew then made his strongest declaration yet concerning his readiness to resume leadership.

“Today, I address you not from a hospital bed, not in a rehabilitation center, but as your Prime Minister, ready to serve, ready to resume my full-time duties.”

SIX WEEKS AFTER STROKE, PRIME MINISTER REMAINS OVERSEAS

The Prime Minister’s medical emergency began on August 30, 2026, when he was admitted to the Joseph N. France General Hospital after experiencing symptoms that prompted medical evaluation.

He was subsequently transferred overseas, receiving medical attention in Martinique before continuing treatment in Florida.

On September 13, Dr. Drew publicly confirmed that he had suffered a stroke involving a dissection of a vertebral artery. He subsequently underwent rehabilitation in the United States.

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As of October 13, approximately 44 days have passed since his initial hospitalisation.

Throughout that period, Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and other Cabinet ministers have assumed additional responsibilities to maintain government operations.

Dr. Drew praised their leadership during his absence.

“While I was away, your government did not miss a beat. We have a mature and serious administration,” he stated.

He also expressed special appreciation to Dr. Hanley, acknowledging his role in maintaining continuity in national leadership.

WASHINGTON ENGAGEMENT COMES BEFORE RETURN HOME

One of the most notable announcements in the Prime Minister’s address concerned his next international engagement.

Rather than announcing an immediate return to Basseterre, Dr. Drew disclosed plans to travel to Washington, D.C., for a United States–Caribbean dialogue scheduled for Thursday, October 15.

The Prime Minister explained that the engagement would address matters of importance to St. Kitts and Nevis, including energy security, economic investment, national security and healthcare.

“I consider my personal participation especially important,” he stated.

He explained that several partnerships were already being developed and that his attendance would help maintain continuity in those discussions.

The announcement establishes that Dr. Drew intends to resume direct international engagements before his announced physical return to the Federation.

Although he expressed confidence in his recovery, the Prime Minister did not provide a specific homecoming date.

Instead, he assured citizens:

“I also want to inform you that based on my health update, I will be home in short order to continue serving you in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

QUESTIONS ABOUT LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AND RETURN TO OFFICE

The Prime Minister’s announcement brings renewed attention to the arrangements governing the transition from acting leadership to his full resumption of executive responsibilities.

With Dr. Drew declaring himself medically cleared and ready to resume duties, several administrative matters remain of legitimate public interest, including when the formal transfer of responsibilities will take place, whether he will continue conducting government business remotely and when he expects to return physically to Government Headquarters in Basseterre.

These are questions of government administration and public accountability, rather than grounds for speculation about his medical condition.

The Prime Minister’s statement that his doctors have cleared him to resume full duties is an important development. His detailed medical records and the assessments supporting that clearance have not been independently reviewed by Times Caribbean.

PRIME MINISTER OUTLINES GOVERNMENT PRIORITIES

Beyond his health and return to office, Dr. Drew used the national address to reaffirm his administration’s development agenda.

He highlighted progress he attributed to government initiatives involving renewable energy, water security, education and agricultural development.

Among the priorities identified were the proposed 50-megawatt solar energy project, geothermal development in Nevis, improvements in access to reliable water, school construction and the Greenhouse Village Initiative.

The Prime Minister said his administration remains committed to reducing dependence on external resources while improving opportunities for citizens.

He also acknowledged the difficulties facing some residents, including economic pressures and public frustration with institutions.

“I see you, I hear you, and I carry your burdens and challenges, hopes and dreams in my heart,” he told the nation.

A PERSONAL MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE AND RENEWED COMMITMENT

Dr. Drew’s address was also deeply personal.

He thanked his wife, son, mother, sisters and wider family for supporting him during his medical emergency.

He expressed appreciation to the doctors and nurses at JNF General Hospital, medical specialists in Martinique and Miami, and diplomatic personnel who assisted during his treatment.

The Prime Minister described his recovery as a deeply meaningful experience that had reinforced his faith and commitment to public service.

“This experience has not weakened me at all. To the contrary, it has strengthened my resolve. I am ready to work,” he declared.

RECOVERY DECLARED — HOMECOMING STILL AWAITED

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the Prime Minister’s announcement represents an important milestone following weeks of uncertainty surrounding his medical emergency.

His declaration that rehabilitation is complete and that doctors have cleared him to return to work provides a clearer picture of his stated readiness to resume national leadership.

Yet one significant development is still awaited: his physical return to St. Kitts and Nevis.

With an international engagement now scheduled in Washington on October 15, attention will turn to the timing of his homecoming, the formal resumption of his executive responsibilities and the arrangements for his return to regular duties within the Federation.

The Prime Minister says he is ready to serve. His return home, however, remains without a confirmed date.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Reporting based on the national address supplied for this article, together with previously published government statements and regional reporting. The announced October 15 Washington engagement and latest medical clearance are attributed to the Prime Minister’s address; independent confirmation of those specific announcements was not located at publication.