CHERYLEANN PEMBERTON APPOINTED SECOND VICE CHAIR OF COMMONWEALTH TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANISATION

Basseterre, St. Kitts – August 22, 2025 — The Federal Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology and Posts has proudly announced that its Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Cheryleann Pemberton, has been appointed as the Second Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO).

The announcement comes on the heels of the successful staging of the 63rd CTO Council Meeting, held in July 2025 at the historic Marlborough House in London. This prestigious appointment is being hailed as a significant milestone not only for the Ministry but also for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis as it deepens its footprint on the global ICT stage.

As Second Vice Chair, Mrs. Pemberton will have a vital role in shaping the strategic direction of the CTO, an organisation dedicated to advancing connectivity, digital innovation, and sustainable development in telecommunications across its diverse member states.

“I am honoured to accept this role and sincerely grateful for the trust placed in me by my peers,” Pemberton said. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the Executive Committee and member states to harness technology for socio-economic development and to ensure that telecommunications remain a catalyst for progress across the Commonwealth.”

A Step Forward for St. Kitts and Nevis

The appointment underscores the Federation’s growing reputation as a strong voice in the global ICT sector. It positions St. Kitts and Nevis to influence policies and initiatives targeting key challenges, including digital inclusion, cybersecurity, and technological advancement.

Mrs. Pemberton’s new role also opens pathways for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and best practices across Commonwealth member countries, ensuring that smaller states like St. Kitts and Nevis can both contribute to and benefit from cutting-edge advancements in telecommunications.

Strengthening the Federation’s ICT Leadership

The Ministry of ICT expressed confidence that the appointment will enhance the Federation’s influence within the CTO and expand its ability to champion issues critical to its citizens and businesses.

By placing St. Kitts and Nevis at the decision-making table of a global telecommunications body, the Ministry believes the Federation is now better positioned to leverage ICT as a driver of innovation, opportunity, and growth.