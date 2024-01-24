Royal Glamour in Kingston as Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend ‘One Love’ Premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, added a touch of regal splendor to Kingston as they graced the premiere of the new Bob Marley film, ‘One Love.’ The royal couple arrived in the capital last night, creating a buzz of excitement among fans and locals alike. The premiere, a celebration of the legendary reggae icon’s life and music, drew attention with the prestigious attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Decked in elegance, the couple brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the event, capturing the spotlight as they walked the red carpet. Their presence not only honored the iconic Bob Marley but also underscored the universal appeal of his legacy. The Kingston premiere became a star-studded affair, blending the charm of royalty with the spirit of reggae, creating a night to remember for both the city and the global admirers of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.