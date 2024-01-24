Visionary Leadership: Ian Patches Liburd Reflects on St. Kitts’ 2nd Cruise PIER construction and Inaugural visit of Worlds Largest Cruise Vessel, Icon of the Seas Achievement

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 23rd, 2024):-As the highly anticipated inaugural visit of the “Icon of the Seas,” the world’s largest cruise ship, approaches, former Minister of Public Infrastructure and SCASPA, Ian Patches Liburd, reflects on his vision and leadership in the construction of the second cruise pier at Port Zante.

Liburd, drawing from his extensive experience in shipping and ports, emphasized the necessity of accommodating the evolving needs of the cruise ship industry. Recognizing the limitations of the existing facilities, he passionately advocated for the construction of the new cruise pier at Port Zante.

He stated, “It was clear that anchorage and use of the cargo pier in the port of Basseterre were no longer options.” Liburd’s foresight in facilitating a pier capable of hosting the most modern and largest cruise ships has positioned St. Kitts as a premier destination.

Beyond infrastructure, Liburd highlighted the tangible benefits reaching the grassroots economy of St Kitts and Nevis, showcasing the enduring impact of this development on the nation’s prosperity.