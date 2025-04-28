BREAKING NEWS: KAMLA RETURNS TO POWER — UNC WINS 2025 GENERAL ELECTION IN LANDSLIDE!

Port of Spain, Trinidad – April 29, 2025 — History has repeated itself with thunderous applause as Kamla Persad-Bissessar has stormed back into the Prime Minister’s Office, leading the United National Congress (UNC) to a decisive and emotionally charged victory in Trinidad and Tobago’s 2025 General Election.

With early results showing UNC dominating 17 of the 21 constituencies needed to form a government, the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) all but threw in the towel, trailing with a solitary seat and little hope of reversing the political tide.

Prime Minister-elect Kamla Persad-Bissessar, greeted by a wave of jubilation at UNC Headquarters, declared, “When God says yes, nobody can say no!” The crowd erupted as she thanked supporters, coalition partners, and “the real heroes” — the people of Trinidad and Tobago who voted for hope, restoration, and justice.

“This victory isn’t for me,” Kamla said passionately. “This is for the pensioners who will finally get their money, for the children who will once again receive laptops, for the workers and public servants waiting too long for what is theirs, for the reopening of Petrotrin and the Children’s Hospital — this is YOUR victory!”

Slamming the elitism and neglect of the outgoing administration, Kamla added: “We, the people, have the real power — not the fake elites. This victory is a wake-up call for those who forgot who they were elected to serve.”

She promised that over 50,000 new jobs will be created under her administration and vowed to “build a nation where no one is left behind, because when UNC wins — everybody wins.”

PNM’s collapse at the polls is already being analyzed as one of the most stunning political falls in decades. With a campaign marred by economic stagnation, rising cost of living, and deep public dissatisfaction, the electorate has delivered a resounding mandate for change.

Kamla’s triumphant return marks a new dawn in Trinidad and Tobago’s political history — one that promises bold reforms, people-first leadership, and a relentless push to fulfill every pledge made on the campaign trail.

The Kamla Era is back. The people have spoken — and they’ve roared.