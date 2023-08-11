RIME MINISTER DR. DREW HIGHLIGHTS CRITICAL ROLE OF PHARMACISTS IN THE DELIVERY OF PROPER HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AND WIDER CARIBBEAN

by SKNISEditor

August 10, 2023

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 10, 2023 (SKNIS) – Pharmacists, healthcare practitioners, researchers and other stakeholders from across the region are gathered here in St. Kitts and Nevis this week for the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP) 43rd Annual Convention, which is being hosted in St. Kitts from August 8-12, 2023, where the latest developments in the pharmaceutical field are being discussed at length.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew delivers address to a wide cross-section of delegates including pharmacists, healthcare workers and researchers

The 2023 convention is being held under the theme, “Ensuring Sustainable Healthcare for the Caribbean and the Future.”



The Caribbean Association of Pharmacists is a network of care providers dedicated to advancing the development and empowerment of Caribbean people through excellence in the provision of all aspects of pharmacy practice.



The opening ceremony for this year’s event was held on Wednesday (August 09) evening at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and featured remarks by officials including the President of the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists, Ms. Kalawattie Datt-Singh and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.