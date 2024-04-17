SKNTimes/Times Caribbean Endorses Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd’s Fundraising Initiative for National Symphony Orchestra Launch

In a move to ignite the burgeoning creative economy, Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd has spearheaded a fundraising initiative aimed at kickstarting the Federation’s first National Symphony Orchestra. SKNTimes/Times Caribbean is proud to fully endorse this noble endeavor and encourages all to contribute generously to this historic cause.

The initiative, led by Dame Marcella Liburd, seeks to raise funds to purchase instruments essential for the inauguration of the National Symphony Orchestra. With the goal of fostering cultural enrichment and artistic expression, the orchestra promises to be a cornerstone of the nation’s artistic landscape.

Dame Marcella Liburd took to her Facebook page to express her anticipation for the upcoming fundraising event, ‘An Evening of Musical Excellence.’ Scheduled for this weekend at the Marriott Royal Ballroom, the event promises a captivating showcase of talent and artistry. From the meticulous stage setup to the intense rehearsal sessions, every detail is being polished to perfection.

Attendees can expect a night to remember, featuring performances by the Voices of the Federation Chorale, the enchanting voice of Quinton Neckles, and much more.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are selling fast, and SKNTimes/Times Caribbean encourages all to secure their seats promptly. Let’s join hands to support the launch of the National Symphony Orchestra and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.