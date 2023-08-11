AMBASSADORS-DESIGNATE PRESENT CREDENTIALS TO H.E. DAME MARCELLA LIBURD AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

by SKNISEditor

August 10, 2023

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 10, 2023 (SKNIS) –The Federation welcomed two ambassadors-designate, who presented their credentials to Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, at Government House on Thursday, 10th August, 2023.

Her Excellency Dame Liburd warmly welcomed Her Excellency Vera Lucia dos Santos Caminha Campetti, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary designate of the Federative Republic of Brazil to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her Excellency Vera Lucia dos Santos Caminha Campetti

She also affectionately welcomed His Excellency José Antonio Cabedo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary designate of the Republic of Chile to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis enjoy visa-free access to Brazil for a period of three months (90 days). Currently, both countries have ambassadors accredited to each other with Her Excellency Vaughna Sherry Tross, High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to Ottawa, Canada, appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Non-resident, of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

His Excellency José Antonio Cabedo

Furthermore, in efforts to strengthen its South-South relations, the Brazilian Government has offered opportunities for training and cooperation in priority areas such as education, agriculture, health, sustainable development, and sports.

L-R: Her Excellency Vera Lucia dos Santos Caminha Campetti; H.E. Dame Marcella Liburd

Additionally, passport holders of St. Kitts and Nevis are allocated 90-day visa-free access to the Republic of Chile. Citizens of Chile are also allowed to travel visa-free to St. Kitts and Nevis. Saint Kitts and Nevis and Chile have enjoyed very good relations for many years. The Republic of Chile continues to be of the key Latin American partners of St. Kitts and Nevis and there is frequent engagement between both governments, through the Embassy of Chile and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis.

L-R: His Excellency José Antonio Cabedo; H.E. Dame Marcella Liburd

Also, the Government of Chile has offered training in a variety of areas to support the capacity development of officials from the Federation. Some of these areas include disaster preparedness, scholarships, security and diplomacy.

L-R: His Excellency José Antonio Cabedo; H.E. Dame Marcella Liburd

H.E. Dame Liburd in welcoming the ambassadors-designate expressed her best wishes for the continued good friendship and a strengthening of bilateral relations among St. Kitts and Nevis and Brazil and Chile.