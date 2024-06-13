Renesha Hobson Graduates Summa Cum Laude from Monroe College

Passionate Educator & Aspiring Trained Graduate Teacher Celebrates Academic Triumph

Renesha Hobson, a dedicated high school teacher with a fervent commitment to education, has graduated Summa Cum Laude from Monroe College with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Hospitality Administration/Management. Her academic journey, marked by outstanding achievements, highlights her dedication to excellence and her passion for making a difference in the education sector.

Renesha’s academic prowess is not new. She previously graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), where she earned an Associate’s degree in Hospitality Management. Her cumulative GPA of 3.84 at Monroe College and 3.54 at CFBC are testaments to her unwavering dedication and hard work.

With a career goal of becoming a trained graduate teacher, Renesha brings a unique blend of skills and experiences to the education field. Her background in hospitality management has equipped her with invaluable skills in interpersonal communication, proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, time management, leadership, multi-tasking, and problem-solving. These skills have proven instrumental in her roles within the Nevis Island Administration, where she currently serves as a Graduate Teacher.

Renesha’s journey in education began as an Untrained Teacher in September 2020, where she quickly made an impact with her energetic and caring personality. Her ability to connect with students and her passion for helping them learn and grow have been central to her success. In her current role, she continues to inspire and educate, driven by a profound belief in the transformative power of education.

Prior to her teaching career, Renesha gained valuable experience in the hospitality industry. She worked as an Assistant Property Manager at Deon Associates and as an Accounts Receivable Clerk at Underground Heavy Equipment Services, roles that honed her organizational and management skills.

Renesha’s dedication to her professional and academic growth is evident in her continuous pursuit of excellence. Her recent graduation from Monroe College Summa Cum Laude is a milestone that reflects her commitment to her career and her students. As she continues to develop as an educator, Renesha remains focused on her goal of becoming a trained graduate teacher, eager to make a lasting impact on the lives of her students.

In celebrating this significant achievement, Renesha Hobson stands as an inspiring example of perseverance, passion, and the pursuit of excellence. Her journey serves as a reminder that with dedication and hard work, extraordinary accomplishments are possible.