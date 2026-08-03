CARIBBEAN POWER LIST 2026: 10 POLITICAL LEADERS WHO CONTINUE TO SHAPE THE REGION

TIMES CARIBBEAN FEATURE

From climate diplomacy and energy security to regional integration, economic policy and electoral power, these ten political figures remain among the Caribbean’s most consequential voices.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 31, 2026 — Times Caribbean

Caribbean politics is changing fast.

New governments have emerged, veteran leaders have left office, others have returned, and several small-island states are commanding a level of international attention far beyond their geographic size.

Yet influence is bigger than simply holding the title of Prime Minister or President. It comes from the ability to shape debate, move regional policy, command electoral support, influence international partners and leave a political imprint that continues even after office.

Against that backdrop, Times Caribbean presents its 2026 Caribbean Power List — ten of the region’s most influential political leaders and personalities.

The selection is an editorial assessment rather than a scientific ranking. The ten are presented in no particular order, taking into account present political authority, longevity, regional impact, international profile, electoral strength and continuing political relevance.

MIA AMOR MOTTLEY — Barbados

Few Caribbean leaders have built an international profile comparable to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Her influence now extends well beyond Bridgetown and CARICOM. Mottley has become one of the developing world’s most recognisable advocates for reform of the international financial system, climate financing and better treatment of vulnerable and small states through the Bridgetown Initiative.

And her political strength at home remains extraordinary. In February 2026, Mottley secured a third term as her Barbados Labour Party again captured all 30 elected seats in the House of Assembly.

Whether addressing climate policy, debt, development financing or Caribbean integration, Mottley has helped demonstrate how a small Caribbean state can command a very large international platform.

ANDREW HOLNESS — Jamaica

Jamaica carries enormous demographic, cultural and diplomatic weight in the English-speaking Caribbean, and Dr. Andrew Holness remains at the centre of that influence.

Holness continues as Jamaica’s Prime Minister and has developed a political brand built heavily around infrastructure, economic management, technology, national security and institutional reform.

Jamaica’s size also means that decisions made in Kingston frequently ripple across CARICOM. Holness has consequently become an important voice on regional security, economic resilience and relations with major international partners.

His Government is now also navigating a substantial reconstruction and resilience programme following Hurricane Melissa, adding another major dimension to his leadership agenda in 2026.

GASTON BROWNE — Antigua and Barbuda

Straight-talking and often unapologetically assertive, Gaston Browne has become one of the Eastern Caribbean’s most prominent political figures.

His domestic political position was reinforced dramatically in 2026 when he secured a fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. The Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party captured 15 of 17 parliamentary seats.

But Browne’s reach stretches beyond Antigua and Barbuda.

In June, he assumed the chairmanship of the OECS Authority, putting him at the head of the organisation’s supreme policy-making body at a time when trade, connectivity, economic resilience and deeper Eastern Caribbean integration remain major regional questions.

KAMLA PERSAD-BISSESSAR — Trinidad and Tobago

What a political comeback.

After a decade outside the Prime Minister’s office, Kamla Persad-Bissessar returned to power following the United National Congress-led victory in Trinidad and Tobago’s April 2025 election.

Her second period as Prime Minister has quickly placed Trinidad and Tobago back at the centre of major Caribbean political conversations.

Persad-Bissessar has taken particularly firm positions on CARICOM governance, regional security and Trinidad and Tobago’s relationship with the United States. Some of those positions have differed sharply from those of other regional governments, generating vigorous debate across the Community.

Supporters and critics may disagree with her approach. But influence is also measured by the ability to force a region to debate issues it might otherwise avoid — and Persad-Bissessar has certainly done that.

DR. RALPH GONSALVES — St. Vincent and the Grenadines

He may no longer be Prime Minister, but writing Dr. Ralph Gonsalves out of Caribbean political influence would be premature.

Gonsalves governed St. Vincent and the Grenadines for approximately 24 years before his Unity Labour Party was decisively defeated by Godwin Friday’s New Democratic Party in November 2025.

His tenure made him one of the Caribbean’s most experienced voices on foreign affairs, regional integration, Venezuela, Cuba, reparatory justice and South-South diplomacy.

And retirement from government has not silenced him. In 2026, Gonsalves continued publicly advocating for reparatory justice to receive greater prominence within the Commonwealth and international diplomacy.

Political office changed hands. His regional network and decades of experience did not disappear with it.

DR. KEITH ROWLEY — Trinidad and Tobago

Another former Prime Minister whose impact continues to loom over Caribbean politics is Dr. Keith Rowley.

Rowley stepped down as Prime Minister in March 2025 after nearly a decade leading Trinidad and Tobago, handing power to Stuart Young shortly before the general election that subsequently returned Persad-Bissessar to office.

Rowley’s years in government coincided with major debates surrounding energy, Venezuela, regional security, CARICOM diplomacy and the future direction of Trinidad and Tobago’s petroleum-based economy.

He is no longer the country’s head of government, but nearly ten years leading one of CARICOM’s largest economies gives Rowley a political legacy and regional profile that remain significant when assessing the personalities who helped shape the contemporary Caribbean.

DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS — St. Kitts and Nevis

Former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris remains one of the most experienced active political personalities in the northern Eastern Caribbean.

Harris served as the Federation’s third Prime Minister from 2015 to 2022 after previously holding several senior ministerial portfolios, giving him experience spanning government, opposition, economic policy and regional affairs.

Now Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party, Harris remains active in national politics and is positioned at the centre of the PLP’s continuing bid to return to government.

His longevity matters. More than three decades in frontline politics have given Harris relationships and institutional knowledge stretching across CARICOM, the OECS and international diplomatic circles.

In a Caribbean political culture where former prime ministers frequently continue to influence public debate, Harris remains a figure whose next political chapter is still being written.

PHILIP J. PIERRE — Saint Lucia

Quiet influence is still influence.

Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has built a leadership style that is generally less theatrical than some of his regional counterparts, but his institutional influence grew considerably this year.

On July 1, 2026, Pierre assumed the Chairmanship of CARICOM for a six-month term, placing him at the centre of regional decision-making through December.

Pierre also holds CARICOM lead responsibility for sustainable development, including climate change, disaster management and water, areas that have become central to the Caribbean’s long-term economic survival.

He chaired the July 2026 CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Saint Lucia, where regional integration, cost-of-living pressures and other shared challenges featured prominently.

For the remainder of 2026, Pierre holds one of the most strategically important political positions in the Caribbean.

ROOSEVELT SKERRIT — Dominica

Longevity alone places Roosevelt Skerrit in a category of his own among today’s serving Caribbean prime ministers.

Skerrit has led Dominica since 2004, giving him more than two decades of experience as head of government.

Across those years, Dominica has navigated hurricanes, reconstruction, major infrastructure ambitions, citizenship-by-investment debates and changing international relationships.

His extensive tenure has also given Skerrit an unusually deep institutional memory within both CARICOM and the OECS.

Governments throughout the region have changed repeatedly since he first became Prime Minister. Skerrit remains.

That durability makes him impossible to overlook in any serious conversation about contemporary Caribbean political influence.

DR. IRFAAN ALI — Guyana

Few Caribbean countries have experienced a transformation in global strategic importance as rapidly as Guyana.

And that has placed President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali firmly among the region’s most consequential leaders.

Guyana’s enormous petroleum discoveries have changed the country’s economic prospects while drawing attention from governments, corporations and investors across the world. Ali has increasingly positioned Guyana’s strategy around using energy revenues to build a more diversified economy rather than relying indefinitely on petroleum.

Guyana’s growing energy importance, agricultural ambitions and territorial dispute with neighbouring Venezuela also give its President a geopolitical profile unlike almost any previous Guyanese leader.

Ali therefore sits at the intersection of several issues likely to define the Caribbean’s next decade: energy, food security, infrastructure, territorial sovereignty, investment and regional economic power.

A REGION WHERE POLITICAL POWER IS BEING REDEFINED

This 2026 list tells an interesting story.

Some of its members are newly re-elected. Others returned spectacularly to power. Some have governed for decades. And three — Gonsalves, Rowley and Harris — demonstrate that losing or leaving the office of Prime Minister does not automatically erase political influence.

At the same time, Caribbean leadership is increasingly being judged outside traditional domestic politics.

Mottley speaks to global financial reform. Ali sits atop one of the hemisphere’s fastest-changing energy economies. Browne currently chairs the OECS Authority. Pierre chairs CARICOM. Holness leads one of the Community’s most influential states. Persad-Bissessar is challenging aspects of the regional consensus. Skerrit brings unmatched current longevity.

Different styles. Different politics.

But together, Mia Mottley, Andrew Holness, Gaston Browne, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Ralph Gonsalves, Keith Rowley, Timothy Harris, Philip J. Pierre, Roosevelt Skerrit and Irfaan Ali represent ten political personalities whose decisions, ideas, networks and legacies continue to shape the Caribbean conversation in 2026.

© 2026 Times Caribbean — Featured Political Analysis