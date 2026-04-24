Record-Breaking NACHC Beach Handball Championship Serves Off in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis — The Federation is once again in the international sporting spotlight as the fourth edition of the North America and Caribbean Handball Confederation (NACHC) Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball Championship gets underway this week at North Frigate Bay, with a record-breaking 17 teams from 10 nations set to battle for continental supremacy.

Running from April 24 to April 26, 2026, the prestigious championship will feature three days of thrilling beach handball action, high-energy competition, and a pathway to the 2026 IHF Men’s and Women’s Beach Handball World Championships in Croatia this June.

This year’s event marks the largest turnout in tournament history. Since its launch in 2019, participation has steadily grown—from 16 teams in the inaugural edition, to 14 in 2022, 11 in 2024, and now a record 17 squads in 2026. A total of 42 matches are scheduled, with 27 men’s contests and 15 women’s clashes promising nonstop excitement on the sands of North Frigate Bay.

St. Kitts and Nevis Reaches Major Sporting Milestone

For host nation Saint Kitts and Nevis, the tournament represents a landmark achievement in the country’s handball development. Since becoming an IHF Member Federation in 2009, the twin-island nation has steadily grown the sport, especially on the beach scene.

A domestic beach handball league was first introduced in 2019 after the country’s participation in the inaugural NACHC championship held in Trinidad and Tobago. Hosting this year’s expanded championship signals how far the sport has progressed locally.

Strong International Field

The women’s division will feature teams from the United States, Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Haiti and host Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The men’s competition includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominica, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Tournament newcomers Antigua and Barbuda will make their debut in both divisions, while Cuba enters the men’s competition for the first time. Haiti also returns after its last appearance in 2019.

World Championship Spots Up for Grabs

The stakes could not be higher. After round-robin group play, the top two teams in each division advance to the semi-finals—matches that will effectively serve as qualifiers for the global championships in Croatia.

That means every point, every save, and every spectacular spin shot in Frigate Bay could determine who books a ticket to the world stage.

Defending Powers Face Fresh Challenges

The United States men’s team enters as three-time defending champions, having won all previous editions in 2019, 2022 and 2024. Meanwhile, the women’s side has captured two of the three titles, though Mexico claimed the 2022 crown and will again be a serious threat. Puerto Rico is also expected to challenge strongly in both divisions.

Caribbean Spotlight Shines Bright

With record participation, world championship qualification on the line, and host nation pride at stake, the 2026 NACHC Beach Handball Championship promises to be one of the most electrifying sporting spectacles ever staged in St. Kitts and Nevis.

For three days, North Frigate Bay becomes the beating heart of beach handball in the Americas.