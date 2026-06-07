Grenada Government Ordered to Pay Former Head of Rural Development After Court Finds Contract Termination Was Wrongful

High Court awards damages to Byron L.J. Campbell, but rejects major retroactive salary claim in closely watched public-sector contract dispute

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — TIMES CARIBBEAN — In a significant ruling with wider implications for public-sector contract management across the Caribbean, the High Court of Justice in Grenada has ordered the Government of Grenada to pay former Head of Rural Development, Byron L.J. Campbell, damages following the wrongful termination of his contractual engagement.

The decision, delivered by High Court Master Carlos Cameron Michel, brings a dramatic end to a dispute that exposed serious questions about government contracting, administrative follow-through, job formalisation, and the legal risks created when public officers and consultants are allowed to function for years under temporary or incomplete contractual arrangements.

At the heart of the case was Campbell’s claim that the Government unlawfully ended his contract as Head of Rural Development in February 2023 without following the termination procedure that governed his employment. The Court ultimately accepted that the Government was liable for wrongful dismissal because a default judgment had already been entered after the Attorney General failed to file an acknowledgement of service or defence within the required time.

The Court ordered the Defendant, the Attorney General, to pay Campbell EC$47,236.00, together with interest at 6 percent per annum, as well as 60 percent of prescribed costs.

But while Campbell won on wrongful dismissal, the Court rejected the larger and more ambitious part of his claim — that he was entitled to an upgraded salary of EC$11,487.20 per month and retroactive salary increases dating back to October 2018.

A Government Contract That Never Fully Caught Up With the Job

Campbell was first engaged by the Government of Grenada in October 2017 as Programme Manager for the Market Access and Rural Enterprise Programme, known as MAREP. Under that arrangement, he received a monthly salary that eventually rose to EC$8,487.20, along with vehicle-related benefits and a mobile phone allowance.

In 2018, the Government appointed him to the new position of Head of Rural Development, with responsibility for major rural development initiatives including the Basic Needs Trust Fund and the Climate Smart Agriculture and Rural Enterprise Programme. The position brought with it expanded responsibilities and oversight of nationally significant development projects.

However, instead of issuing a fully formalised new contract, the Government informed Campbell that he would be guided by the terms and conditions of his previous MAREP contract. His monthly package was later set at EC$9,287.20, comprising salary, travel allowance, and phone allowance.

The appointment letter also stated that a formal contract would be issued after a job analysis process. That formal contract, according to the evidence before the Court, was never completed before Campbell’s services were terminated.

That administrative gap became the battlefield.

The Termination That Triggered the Case

Campbell’s engagement was terminated by letter dated February 20, 2023, effective February 28, 2023. The Government stated that his services were no longer required and offered him two months’ payment in lieu of notice.

Campbell argued that this was not enough. His position was that the termination breached the contractual procedure incorporated from his earlier MAREP contract. That procedure allowed termination where there was a failure of performance, but only after notice and an opportunity to remedy the alleged failure.

The Court found that the contract did not give the Government a general right to end the engagement early simply because the services were no longer required. Since Campbell was treated as being on successive one-year fixed-term contracts, the Court held that he was entitled to compensation for the unexpired portion of the contract.

At the time of termination, the Court accepted that Campbell had seven months remaining on the contract, which would have expired at the end of September 2023.

A Major Win — But Not the Full Victory Campbell Wanted

The ruling was not a sweeping financial victory for Campbell. While the Court accepted that he had been wrongfully dismissed, it drew a firm line between what was legally owed under the express contract and what Campbell believed should have been owed based on fairness, responsibility, and expectation.

Campbell argued that his role had grown far beyond the original MAREP position and that it was understood between the parties that a job analysis would lead to an upgraded salary and retroactive payments. He contended that a reasonable upgraded monthly salary would have been EC$11,487.20, meaning he was owed not only for the seven months left on his contract but also for years of alleged unpaid upgraded salary.

The Court rejected that argument.

Master Michel held that the appointment letters expressly stated Campbell’s remuneration and did not say that the completion of the job analysis would automatically produce a salary increase. The Court found that the alleged implied terms — including upgraded salary, upgraded benefits, and retroactive application — could not be read into the contract as a matter of law.

In one of the most important analytical sections of the ruling, the Court emphasized that a court cannot rewrite a contract simply to make it fairer or more reasonable. The task of the Court was to determine what the contract actually meant — not what one party may have expected it to become.

The Court’s Legal Reasoning

The judgment carefully distinguished between two issues: liability and compensation.

Because the Government failed to defend the claim in time, default judgment established liability for breach of contract. However, the Court made clear that a default judgment does not automatically prove every dollar claimed. At the assessment of damages stage, the Court still had to scrutinize the pleadings and evidence to determine what loss was legally recoverable.

That distinction proved decisive.

The Court accepted that Campbell was wrongfully dismissed and that the Government was required to compensate him for the unexpired portion of his fixed-term contract. However, the Court refused to accept that he was entitled to damages based on salary terms that were not expressly agreed and could not properly be implied.

The Court found that Campbell’s monthly remuneration at the time of termination was:

Salary: EC$8,487.20

Travelling allowance: EC$600.00

Mobile phone allowance: EC$200.00

That produced a total monthly package of EC$9,287.20.

For seven months, that amounted to EC$65,010.40. After deducting the payment already made by the Government, adjusted for the unpaid phone allowance component, the Court arrived at the final damages figure of EC$47,236.00.

A Warning Sign for Caribbean Governments

Beyond the individual dispute, this ruling raises broader governance and public administration questions.

Across the Caribbean, governments frequently rely on consultants, contract officers, project managers, and technical specialists to manage externally funded development programmes. In many cases, these officers work under letters of appointment, temporary arrangements, extensions, or contracts that are not promptly updated to reflect changes in responsibility.

This case shows the risk of that approach.

The Government of Grenada was found liable not because the Court accepted every aspect of Campbell’s financial claim, but because the contractual framework used by the Government did not appear to provide the termination flexibility officials later attempted to rely on.

The ruling is therefore a reminder that governments cannot treat loosely drafted or incomplete contractual arrangements as harmless administrative formalities. Once a person is engaged under defined contractual terms, those terms matter. If the government wants flexibility, it must draft for flexibility. If it wants termination rights, those rights must be clearly stated. If it promises a formal contract after a job analysis, it should complete that process in a timely and transparent manner.

Balanced Outcome: Accountability Without a Windfall

The judgment is also notable for its balance.

On one hand, it reinforces the principle that the State must honour its contractual obligations and cannot wrongfully end fixed-term engagements without consequence. On the other hand, it rejects the idea that courts should award public funds based on expectations not clearly anchored in the contract.

Campbell was vindicated on the central issue of wrongful dismissal. But the Court was equally clear that his expectation of a retroactive salary upgrade, however understandable he may have believed it to be, was not legally established.

That balance gives the ruling wider importance. It protects contract workers from arbitrary termination while also protecting the public purse from claims not supported by express or legally implied contractual terms.

A Case With Regional Lessons

For public servants, contract officers, consultants, and government ministries across the Eastern Caribbean, the Campbell ruling delivers a powerful message: clarity matters.

For employees and consultants, it is a reminder to ensure that promises about future salary adjustments, retroactive payments, upgraded benefits, or formal contract revisions are put in writing.

For governments, it is a warning that administrative delay and vague contractual language can create avoidable litigation and financial exposure.

And for taxpayers, it is another example of how weak contract management can carry a public cost.

In the end, the Court did not give Campbell everything he asked for. But it did confirm that the Government’s termination of his engagement was wrongful and that compensation was due.

The result is a legally measured but politically significant judgment — one that may now echo beyond Grenada and into the wider Caribbean conversation about public-sector fairness, accountability, and the professional management of government contracts.