The tenure of the PM Drew administration in St. Kitts and Nevis has been marked by a concerning trend of rampant victimization that has had a detrimental impact on the country’s growth and development. This alarming situation has not only stifled progress but has also set the nation’s development back by two decades.The administration’s practice of victimization has resulted in a climate of fear and uncertainty among citizens, discouraging open dialogue, innovative ideas, and constructive criticism. Key professionals, entrepreneurs, and experts who could have contributed significantly to the country’s advancement have been sidelined due to political bias, limiting the nation’s potential.Investor confidence, a critical driver of economic growth, has waned due to reports of favoritism and discrimination. This has led to decreased foreign direct investment, hampering infrastructure projects, job creation, and technological advancements that could have propelled St. Kitts and Nevis forward.The consequences of this victimization are far-reaching, impacting education, healthcare, and social services. The brain drain resulting from the exodus of skilled individuals seeking better opportunities abroad further exacerbates the development setback.In order to reverse this alarming trend and reignite growth, it is imperative for the PM Drew administration to foster an environment of inclusivity, transparency, and collaboration. By valuing diverse perspectives, encouraging constructive criticism, and respecting the rule of law, the administration can chart a course towards a more prosperous and progressive future for St. Kitts and Nevis. Only through such measures can the nation hope to recover from the setbacks caused by rampant victimization and regain its footing on the path of development.