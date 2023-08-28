Dedication and Transformation: Tracy Wattley Appointed Principal at Cayon High School, a Testament to Education Investment

In a momentous stride for education, Tracy Wattley, renowned guidance counselor, has ascended to the position of Principal at Cayon High School. This achievement stands as a testament to her dedication and the transformative investment by the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration.

Tracy Wattley’s journey reflects the impact of the government’s unwavering commitment to advancing education. Through an initiative spearheaded by Team Unity, over $50 million was channeled into elevating tertiary-level education, benefiting numerous educators like Ms. Wattley. Leveraging this opportunity, she pursued and earned her master’s degree, becoming part of the impressive cohort of 50 teachers embarking on this academic journey.

The fruition of this investment is manifesting in Ms. Wattley’s appointment. Her new role as Principal is fortified not only by her acquired knowledge but also her wealth of experience. Her dedication to nurturing students’ growth and well-being, coupled with her strategic insights, ensures a promising era for Cayon High School.

Tracy Wattley’s ascent to the principalship stands as an inspiring narrative of the positive outcomes that can stem from prioritizing education and investing in educators’ professional development.