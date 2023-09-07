In a remarkable testament to the legacy of service and intellect, Psyche Southwell has been announced as the distinguished speaker for the 2023 St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister’s Independence Lecture Series. The daughter of the esteemed former St. Kitts and Nevis Minister and UN Ambassador, Ian “Patches” Liburd, and the granddaughter of the revered national hero and former Premier of St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Psyche brings a wealth of knowledge and a lineage of leadership to the podium.

Currently serving as a Senior Customer Success Engineer, Psyche is a force to be reckoned with in the tech world. Her lecture, titled “Growing Sustainably, Developing Maturely, Building Resiliency – Independence 40,” promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of key elements vital for the continued progress of the nation.

Beyond her illustrious career in technology, Psyche is a luminary in the world of fashion. As the creator of the award-winning blog, Economy of Style, she ingeniously marries evolving trends with financial prudence. Psyche’s work embodies the spirit of empowerment, showing that impeccable style need not come at the expense of fiscal responsibility.

Join us as we eagerly anticipate the wisdom and insights Psyche Southwell will share in this year’s Independence Lecture Series. Her unique perspective, forged from a background in social sciences and a thriving career in AI, promises to leave an indelible mark on all fortunate enough to attend.