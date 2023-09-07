3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Extols the Achievements of The Explorers Club and its Founders

The Honorable Dr. Timothy Harris, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Third Prime Minister, has lauded the exemplary work of The Explorers Club and its visionary founders. Driven by a mission to create a safer environment for children and combat crime, the Club was conceived by Inspector of Police, Rosemary Isles, and Permanent Secretary Osmond Petty. Starting in the Molineaux and Phillips area, it has now expanded to encompass communities across the entire island.With a membership exceeding 1400, largely comprised of primary school children, The Explorers Club stands as the largest youth organization in the Federation. During a surprise visit to a club meeting on the Phillips Hard Court, Dr. Harris expressed his admiration for the dedicated leadership of Inspector Rosemary Isles and Permanent Secretary Osmond Petty. He extended gratitude to them for their nurturing and support to the young generation.Dr. Harris also commended the contributions of staff, parents, guardians, and other stakeholders who have diligently supported The Explorers Movement. He pledged ongoing support and hinted at future tangible contributions. The Movement’s partnership with institutions like Ross School of Veterinary Medicine, Windsor University, North Eastern University, and Georgetown University has further solidified its impact. Financial backing from entities like the British High Commission, OECS Commission, and USAID underscores the esteem with which The Explorers Movement is regarded.The country anticipates the continued positive influence of The Explorers Movement in shaping responsible citizens and ensuring the peace and security of St. Kitts and Nevis. Long live The Explorers Movement.