PROJECT DESTINY: THE $500 MILLION DETOUR-A Deep-Dive into the Most Secretive, Suspicious “Special Zone” in the Federation’s History





For forty unbroken years—since 1984—St. Kitts & Nevis has operated the Caribbean’s most transparent and internationally respected Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme. Its strength lies in its structure:

Every dollar collected goes straight to the Treasury. Every application is audited. Every decision is sovereign.

So why, in 2025, is the government suddenly bypassing the same system that has sustained our development for decades?

The answer lies in two words: Project Destiny—a half-billion-dollar detour constructed around the newly invented Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ). On the surface, it sounds visionary. Beneath the surface, however, the numbers, the governance model, and the land arrangement all raise alarms loud enough to shake the Caribbean Sea.

THE MASSIVE RED FLAG: A Zone Designed for… Population Transfer?

Economic zones around the world—from Dubai to Singapore to Mauritius—serve a very clear purpose:

Stimulate enterprise. Incentivize manufacturing. Promote global services. Attract exports.

None are designed to move 10,000 foreign nationals onto 3 square miles of an independent country under a private operator.

Not one.

Not anywhere.

Not ever.

So what exactly is being created on Nevis? Because it certainly does not resemble an economic zone—it resembles a parallel CBI system, engineered outside the Constitution’s usual safeguards.

FOLLOW THE MONEY: WHERE DOES THE $500 MILLION GO?

Under the legitimate CBI system:

10,000 applications × $50,000

= US$500,000,000

All payable to the Treasury

Government retains full revocation rights and oversight

Under the SSZ:

Who collects the fees?

Where is the money stored?

What percentage—if any—reaches the Treasury?

Is citizenship being granted quietly through the backdoor?

If not citizenship, is it residency, economic rights, land rights, or governance privileges?

And most disturbing of all: Why did the government severely tie its own hands, giving up the right to revoke or unwind SSZ arrangements?

This is unprecedented.

This is reckless.

This is sovereignty-altering.

WHAT EXACTLY IS BEING SOLD—AND TO WHOM?

The public has been repeatedly told not to worry. “It’s just investment.” “It’s just development.” “It’s just land.”

But the text of the SSZ Act points to something far more intrusive:

A foreign private company would receive:

1. Permanent ownership of 3 square miles of Nevis

Not a lease, not a concession—ownership. Forever.

2. Governance authority inside the zone

Rules, regulations, permits, enforcement—not determined solely by the Federation.

3. Operational control of all business activity

Hotels, restaurants, utilities, commerce, transportation—all revenues flow through a private operator.

4. Quasi-sovereign status

A mini-state within a state.

A “country inside a country,” but owned privately.

5. Protection from future government intervention

The agreement reportedly makes the SSZ legally insulated from revocation—even if national interest demands it.

This is not an economic zone.

This is not development.

This is privatized sovereignty.

If this is false, government should release the agreement today.

Silence only confirms suspicion.

NEGLIGENCE OR CORRUPTION? WHO DRAFTED THIS DISASTER?

Who thought it wise—

Who believed it acceptable—

Who put pen to paper and agreed—

…that an independent nation should permanently hand over a chunk of its territory, population rights, and governance powers to a foreign businessman?

Was this incompetence?

Was it desperation?

Or was it something far more sinister:

A deliberate attempt to sneak a second CBI program through the back door—outside of constitutional oversight, international regulation, and public scrutiny?

Someone must be held accountable.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS THAT EVERY NEVISIAN SHOULD DEMAND ANSWERS TO

1. Is the SSZ granting citizenship or residency to applicants?

2. Who collects the application fees—the government or the private operator?

3. What level of governance power does the foreign operator legally hold?

4. Does the operator have perpetual ownership of Nevisian land?

5. Can the zone operate economically independent of the Federation?

6. What protections does St. Kitts & Nevis have if the operator violates laws, fails to deliver, or sells the land to someone else?

**7. Why bypass 40 years of a proven, recognized CBI system?

What are they avoiding?**

The SSZ Act reads like the most lopsided agreement ever signed by a Caribbean government—unless the intention was never to protect the public in the first place.

THE BOTTOM LINE: SPECIAL ZONE, SPECIAL RULES… BUT WHOSE SPECIAL INTEREST?

Project Destiny is being marketed as innovation.

But the deeper one digs, the more it looks like:

A $500 million revenue diversion

A privatized territory transfer

A shadow CBI pipeline

A sovereignty carve-out

A dangerous precedent for every small island state

Economic zones boost economies.

Project Destiny rearranges population, governance, and land in ways that no credible economic model recommends.

This is not development.

This is a sovereignty risk.

This is a constitutional bypass.

This is the sale of a country—piece by piece, signature by signature.

Nevis deserves answers before this becomes irreversible.

The people of the Federation deserve transparency—not afterthoughts, not excuses, not spin.

When governments build detours around 40 years of established financial safeguards, ask not what they are creating…

ask what they are hiding.

