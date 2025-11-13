FROM CARIBBEAN TEEN QUEEN TO GLOBAL CORPORATE LEADER: JUNIKA BERRY SOARS TO MASTERS DISTINCTION IN LONDON

St. Kitts – In a triumphant celebration of excellence, resilience, and global ambition, former Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Queen (2012–2013), Junika Berry, has added another spectacular achievement to her name — graduating with a Master’s Degree in Project Management (Distinction) from the University of Westminster in London.

Berry’s latest accomplishment cements her status not only as a cultural ambassador but as one of the Federation’s most dynamic young professionals, seamlessly blending beauty, intellect, and executive-level capability.

A CARIBBEAN TEEN QUEEN WHO EVOLVED INTO A GLOBAL ACHIEVER

Long before she was managing regional marketing campaigns and earning corporate accolades, Junika Berry was captivating the Caribbean as the reigning Haynes Smith Caribbean Talented Teen Queen — a title she carried with unmatched grace.

Today, the same confidence that lit up stages across the region now fuels a career defined by innovation, leadership, and impactful results.

A CARIBBEAN QUEEN WITH CORPORATE CREDENTIALS

Long before her academic accolades, Junika Berry stood confidently on the Caribbean’s cultural stage, representing St. Kitts with poise and brilliance as Miss Haynes Smith Caribbean Queen 2012–2013. Her victory was not merely a title — it marked the rise of a young woman destined to redefine excellence.

Berry’s transition from pageantry to professional achievement is a textbook example of how early leadership, creativity, and discipline can shape a formidable career.

Today, she is not just a former queen.

She is a marketing strategist, branding specialist, project management expert, and regional leader with a proven record of success.

A DISTINGUISHED CAREER BUILT ON IMPACT

With 8+ years of professional experience spanning financial services, tourism, publishing, and regional corporate communications, Berry has carved a path defined by innovation, measurable results, and cross-market influence.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. — Regional Excellence

Berry spent over three years at one of the Caribbean’s most respected financial institutions, Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., where she held two major roles:

Marketing Officer – Southern Caribbean (2023–2024)

Marketing Officer – Eastern Caribbean & Belize (2021–2023)

At Sagicor, she:

Led multi-market marketing campaigns across seven countries

Strengthened corporate partnerships

Designed promotions that boosted brand visibility and customer engagement

Played a critical role in CSR initiatives

Earned consecutive nominations for Employee of the Year

Few young professionals achieve such regional influence so early — Berry did so with consistency and excellence.

Sagicor Advisor (2020–2021)

Her transition into advisory services deepened her understanding of financial product marketing and sales strategy.

Brisbane Productions — Creative Leadership (2015–2020)

As Production & Marketing Manager, Berry oversaw the production of official publications for the St. Kitts & Nevis Hotel & Tourism Association.

She also served as Managing Editor of Discover, a prominent publication designed for international cruise audiences — refining her editorial, production, and tourism marketing expertise.

ACADEMIC BRILLIANCE: FROM UWI TO WESTMINSTER

Berry’s latest achievement — her MSc in Project Management with Distinction — builds upon an already impressive academic foundation.

University of Westminster (2024–2025)

Master of Science (MSc), Project Management

Graduated with Distinction

University of the West Indies, St. Augustine (2016–2019)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Double Major in Economics & Business Management

Graduated in 2019

With added certifications in AgilePM® and PRINCE2®, Berry stands among the region’s best-prepared project management professionals — globally certified, academically sharpened, and industry-seasoned.

HER PROFESSIONAL PHILOSOPHY: “LOVE IS IN THE DETAIL”

Berry’s personal credo — “Love is in the detail, so I pay keen attention to it” — is more than a slogan.

It is the core principle driving her success across multiple sectors.

Colleagues describe her as:

Meticulous

Strategic

Creative

Reliable

Results-oriented

A natural leader with executive potential

Her reputation: No shortcuts. No mediocrity. Always excellence.

A SYMBOL OF WHAT ST. KITTS & NEVIS EXCELLENCE LOOKS LIKE

From the glittering lights of the Haynes Smith stage to the boardrooms of regional financial institutions and the lecture halls of London, Junika Berry embodies the modern Caribbean woman — ambitious, educated, cultured, and globally competitive.

Her story is both a personal triumph and a national inspiration.

She represents:

The potential of pageant platforms

The power of education

The rise of young Kittitian professionals

The value of discipline and detail

The global competitiveness of Caribbean talent

THE JOURNEY CONTINUES

As Berry steps into her next chapter, equipped with global credentials and world-class experience, one thing is certain:

St. Kitts and Nevis has a rising star whose brilliance will continue to illuminate boardrooms, brands, and industries across the Caribbean and beyond.

Her story is far from over —

in fact, it may be just beginning.

Congratulations to Miss Junika Berry — Caribbean Queen, scholar, strategist, and a true daughter of the soil continuing to make the Federation proud.