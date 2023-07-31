Professor Justin Robinson appointed Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal at The UWI Five Islands

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor C. Justin Robinson as Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of its Five Islands Campus, located in Antigua and Barbuda and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Industry Partnerships and Planning. His appointment, which was approved by the University Council on July 17, takes effect on August 1, 2023, thus beginning his three-year term.

Professor Robinson is a national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A UWI Alumnus with a BSc in Management Studies (First Class Honours) from the Cave Hill Campus, he has an MSc in Finance and Econometrics from Florida International University, and obtained his PhD in Finance from the University of Manchester, UK. He is a Professor of Corporate Finance and has published over 50 refereed publications in a number of regional and international journals.

In more than 20 years with The UWI, Professor Robinson has served as Head, Department of Management Studies, Cave Hill Campus; Executive Director, Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business & Management; Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences; and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Board for Undergraduate Studies. He was also a member of the working group for the establishment of the Five Islands Campus in 2018.

Professor Robinson has been leading the implementation of the Policy to support the Multi-Campus Teaching & Learning Initiative, overseeing the conduct of a two-year pilot 2022 to 2024. This initiative facilitates the sharing of teaching resources across the five UWI campuses in order to expose students to the full range of UWI expertise and allow for economies of scale in the deployment of teaching resources.

In addition, he has been overseeing the implementation of The UWI Foreign Language Policy which requires students entering The UWI from academic year 2022/2023 to demonstrate competence in a language other than English before graduation.

Professor Robinson is actively engaged in public service and serves as a Director of the Central Bank of Barbados; Member of the Fiscal Responsibility Mechanism, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Director, Jamaica Money Market Brokers International and Director, West India Biscuit Company. He also serves as Chair of the Ratings Committee of CARICRIS (the Caribbean’s sole credit rating agency) and First Vice President of the Barbados Museum and Historical Society. He has been a Director of the Central Bank of Barbados since 2008 and a financial adviser to the Barbados Credit Union League since 2009.

Professor Robinson succeeds Professor Densil A. Williams. The UWI extends its gratitude to Professor Williams for his superb contributions over a tenure that included grappling with the challenges of a global pandemic as Campus Principal while executing his role as Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Industry Partnerships and Planning at The UWI.