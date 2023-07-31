Saint Kitts and Nevis Joins Hands with Global Support and Development – MV Dawn Humanitarian Vessel to Bolster Disaster Relief Efforts

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, July 27, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMO) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Global Support and Development’s MV Dawn Humanitarian Vessel to strengthen disaster relief and humanitarian efforts in the region. This collaborative initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing our nation’s preparedness and responsiveness during times of crisis and reaffirms our commitment to the well-being of our citizens and neighbors.

MV Dawn, a state-of-the-art humanitarian vessel, is equipped with cutting-edge facilities and technology designed to provide immediate aid and support in disaster-affected areas. Through this partnership, Saint Kitts and Nevis will gain access to a dedicated platform for delivering crucial assistance, medical supplies, food, clean water, and other essentials to impacted communities efficiently and promptly.



Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and CEO of Global Support and Development, Dr. Michael Court

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The cooperation between Saint Kitts and Nevis and MV Dawn Humanitarian Vessel is a significant milestone for our nation. Collaboration like this with the MV Dawn Humanitarian Vessel is extremely important because what they would offer to us is a response that we will need immediately following a storm of such magnitude; to save lives, and to help us to get back to normalcy as quickly as possible. The MV Dawn’s capabilities and expertise will undoubtedly bolster our disaster relief efforts, ensuring a more resilient and safer future for our people.”

The partnership will afford rapid response and deployment assistance, humanitarian aid, and training and capacity-building opportunities.

The MV Dawn’s swift response capability will empower Saint Kitts and Nevis to act swiftly in the aftermath of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, storms, or earthquakes. The vessel’s strategic positioning in the Caribbean will enable quick deployment to reach affected islands and provide life-saving aid to those in need.

The partnership with Global Support and Development will allow Saint Kitts and Nevis to access a pool of experienced humanitarian professionals and medical experts who will collaborate with local authorities and relief agencies such as the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) during crises. Their expertise and resources will augment the Federation’s disaster response capabilities and reinforce the Government’s commitment to protecting the welfare of its citizens and residents, as well as neighbouring countries.

The collaboration extends beyond disaster response and includes training programmes for local emergency personnel and volunteers. MV Dawn’s skilled teams will conduct workshops and simulations to enhance disaster preparedness and build the capacity of the twin island nation’s first responders, equipping them to handle emergencies more effectively.

The MV Dawn’s arrival in Saint Kitts and Nevis marks the beginning of a promising journey that will undoubtedly strengthen the nation’s humanitarian initiatives and foster closer ties with regional partners. Through collaboration with international partners like Global Support and Development, the Government aims to enhance disaster preparedness and humanitarian efforts, promoting regional resilience and cooperation.