Prime Minister Drew Lauds International Recognition for Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda During His 2024 Budget Address





(L-R) Hon. Konris Maynard, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew presenting, and Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke at the 2024 Budget Address



Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, December 14, 2023 (Press Secretary, PMOSKN)- In his 2024 Budget Address on December 13, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew enthusiastically praised the strides made under his Administration’s Sustainable Island State Agenda. Acknowledging the dedication of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party’s “A-Team” in crafting the framework, Prime Minister Drew extended heartfelt appreciation to the driving force behind the initiative, the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke.



Highlighting the international acclaim garnered by the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda, Prime Minister Drew underscored the positive reception it has received on the global stage.



“We presented this to multiple fora around the world, to the point where it is now being recognized, and to that extent, I want to also thank CCREE, CCCCC, the University of the West Indies, and all those who were involved in making sure that the Sustainable Island State Agenda and roadmap was well put together and could deal with the scourge of climate change; ensuring that our people will continue on the pathway of good development”, Prime Minister Drew stated.



The visionary agenda stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts and forward-thinking leadership that define the commitment of the government towards building a sustainable and resilient future for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.



He added, “This was so well received that as you heard in the last COP28 even the Vice President of the United States referred to myself and our country as a partner that they are willing to work with to deal with the scourge of climate change as it affects Small Island Developing States such as ours”.



Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew shared the stage with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris at the COP28 Climate Action Summit Session on “Fast-tracking the Just, Equitable & Orderly Energy Transition”.



Prime Minister Drew, in his address at COP28, highlighted the strides made by Saint Kitts and Nevis in building climate resilience and contributing to global climate solutions. Notably, he announced the development of the largest solar energy battery plant in the Caribbean, showcasing the Federation’s commitment to sustainable energy.



“Saint Kitts and Nevis, although the smallest independent country in the Western Hemisphere, we have just signed an agreement to have developed, the largest solar energy battery in the whole of the Caribbean. Our size does not limit us” Prime Minister Drew stated.



Vice President Kamala Harris during her address at COP28 acknowledged the United States’ extended collaboration with Caribbean leaders, including Prime Minister Terrance Drew, in fortifying climate resilience. She announced a new initiative aimed at building climate resilience and advancing renewable energy in island nations.



“As Vice President I have partnered with Caribbean leaders, including Prime Minister Terrance Drew, Mia Mottley, and others, to launch a new initiative to build climate resilience and renewable energy for island nations” Kamala Harris stated.



Discussing the vision for future climate action, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the potential of geothermal energy on Nevis and outlined plans to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030, highlighting the intention to use surplus energy for green shipping initiatives, benefitting not only Saint Kitts and Nevis but also neighboring countries in the Caribbean.



“Geothermal on Nevis offers us a real solution. Even though we will be thirty-two percent renewable in the next two years, geothermal gives us the opportunity to be one hundred percent renewable by 2030, but it does not only allow Saint Kitts and Nevis to resolve its transition issue, it really also gives us the initiative and the opportunity to help the other countries, and islands within our sphere; because that resource has the potential to produce much more energy, maybe over fifty times the amount of energy than we require.”



The collaborative efforts between Prime Minister Drew and Vice President Harris signal a significant step forward in addressing the global climate crisis, fostering cooperation between nations to build a sustainable and resilient future.



The addresses made by both Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Vice President Kamala Harris can be viewed here…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mR49hbFjCH8