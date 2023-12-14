Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Travels OFF ISLAND AGAIN Despite Criticism, Heads to SVG Again !

Headline:

In the face of widespread condemnation and raised eyebrows over his frequent travels, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew is off-island once again, this time making a significant trip to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Despite criticisms, it is apparent that PM Drew has developed a particular fondness for SVG, having visited more times than any other country in the region since taking office 19 months ago.

This latest journey comes hot on the heels of the Prime Minister’s return from Dubai, where he led a substantial 20-person delegation to COP 28, showcasing his active involvement on the global stage. However, the focus has now shifted to the urgent diplomatic mission in SVG, underscoring PM Drew’s commitment to regional collaboration and dispute resolution.

The timing of the trip coincides with the Opening Statement of the Budget Debate by Leader of the Opposition Hon. Mark Brantley. The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government is convening under the auspices of the Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC).

Crucially, the discussions will center around the persistent border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela, a long-standing issue that requires delicate diplomatic handling. President Pro Tempore of CELAC, Hon. Ralph Gonzalves, who also serves as the Prime Minister of SVG, will facilitate talks between Presidents Irfaan Ali of Guyana and Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela.

The objective of the meeting is to navigate the complexities of the dispute and work towards a diplomatic resolution that prioritizes regional stability and cooperation. PM Drew’s proactive engagement in these diplomatic endeavors underscores the commitment of CARICOM leaders to address regional challenges collaboratively.

The diplomatic efforts within CELAC showcase a united front among Caribbean leaders, demonstrating their dedication to seeking peaceful resolutions to disputes that impact the broader Caribbean Community. The outcomes of these high-stakes talks are eagerly awaited, as they are expected to contribute significantly to ongoing efforts for a peaceful and diplomatic resolution in the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.

Despite concerns about the Prime Minister’s frequent travels, PM Drew continues to navigate the delicate balance between domestic priorities and regional and international engagements.