Prime Minister Drew and Mrs. Drew Named Patrons of Inaugural CCCD Gala in New York

(New York, New York, August 27, 2024) – Conversations with the Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora (CCCD), a rapidly emerging platform for driving meaningful discourse around civics and sustainable development in the Caribbean, has announced its inaugural gala, to be held at Eastwood Manor on September 27, 2024. The event will take place during the United Nations’ High-Level Week and is set to mark the end of the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent.Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew have been named as the distinguished patrons of the event, which promises to be a night of celebration and reflection on the region’s progress. The keynote speaker for the gala will be Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, who is set to address attendees on pressing issues impacting the Caribbean.The gala aims to celebrate Caribbean culture, offer unique networking opportunities, and serve as a platform for sparking critical conversations on the region’s future. As part of its vision, the CCCD will use funds raised at the event to launch a Pan-Caribbean Museum, which will honor the strength, resilience, and global impact of the Caribbean region. Additionally, the inaugural Caribbean Impact Award will be unveiled, recognizing leadership and innovation across all sectors within the region and its diaspora.The CCCD, a registered not-for-profit organization in the State of New York, was founded in April 2022 under the leadership of President Gwendolyn King. Since its inception, the group has hosted monthly discussions on developmental achievements and challenges facing the Caribbean and its diaspora, with an emphasis on amplifying Caribbean voices. Through its collaborative projects, including the curation of cultural artifacts, the CCCD is committed to preserving and showcasing Caribbean excellence.For more information on the CCCD Inaugural Gala, visit www.thecccd.com or contact thecccd2022@gmail.com.