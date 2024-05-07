ST. KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONAL, DR. ALEXIS PERDEREAUX, EXCELS ACADEMICALLY AND PROFESSIONALLY IN THE US

Dr. Alexis Perdereaux-Weekes, affectionately known as #DrPrivacy, has emerged as a distinguished figure in the realm of Data Privacy, advocating ardently for individuals’ rights to control and manage their personal information. Hailing from the serene shores of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Perdereaux-Weekes has journeyed to the United States, where he has not only excelled academically but has also carved a notable niche for himself as a senior global thought leader in Data Privacy Regulation, Cybersecurity, and Data Protection Controls.

With over 25 years of extensive experience under his belt, Dr. Perdereaux-Weekes possesses a formidable array of expertise spanning various sectors, including Retail, Healthcare, Finance, Banking, Insurance, and Local Government. His work emphasizes the ethical handling of information and the paramount importance of safeguarding personal data in an increasingly digitized world.

As an enthusiastic advocate for the ‘Theory of Reciprocity,’ Dr. Perdereaux-Weekes dedicates himself to mentoring and leading learning initiatives in Data Privacy Protection, Risk Management, and Cybersecurity Threats. Through his endeavors, he aims to instill a culture of regulatory compliance and responsible consumer data management, inspiring future generations to navigate the evolving landscape of data protection and cybersecurity with confidence.

Co-founding the Cyberminds Research Institute Inc., a non-profit organization committed to mitigating privacy and cybersecurity risks through cutting-edge research and best practices implementation, Dr. Perdereaux-Weekes exemplifies his dedication to advancing the field. He also plays a pivotal role in Cyversity South Florida Chapter, working towards enhancing opportunities for underrepresented communities in the cybersecurity sector.

Furthermore, Dr. Perdereaux-Weekes’s contributions extend to his involvement with esteemed organizations such as the Americas Institute for Cybersecurity Leadership (AICL) and ISACA South Florida chapter, where he has served in various leadership capacities. His commitment to continuous learning is evidenced by a plethora of advanced certifications, including CISM, CISA, CRISC, and CDPSE from ISACA International, among others.

In addition to his illustrious academic and professional achievements, Dr. Perdereaux-Weekes has remained deeply connected to his roots in St. Kitts and Nevis. A proud product of Challengers Village, he attended Trinity Primary School, Basseterre High School, and the Technical College (now CFBC). His journey from the tranquil landscapes of his homeland to the forefront of global cybersecurity and data privacy advocacy stands as a testament to his unwavering determination and dedication to making a meaningful impact on society.

Currently serving as a Senior Data Protection Manager at Deloitte LP, overseeing cybersecurity management for 190K users, Dr. Perdereaux-Weekes continues to spearhead initiatives aimed at enhancing data security and privacy practices on a global scale. His remarkable journey serves as an inspiration, not only to his fellow Kittitians and Nevisians but to aspiring cybersecurity professionals worldwide, illustrating the power of passion, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence in achieving one’s dreams.