Prime Minister Drew Addresses Surge in Violent Crime with Police and Defense Forces as Nation Records 50th Murder Since 2023

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, recently convened a crucial meeting with the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defense Force to tackle escalating national security concerns. The primary focus was the alarming rise in violent crimes, including shootings, robberies, and murders, which have surged dramatically since 2023.

The meeting comes in the wake of a troubling trend: 2023 witnessed the second-highest number of murders in a year with 31 recorded cases. The current year has already seen 19 murders, with two occurring over the past weekend alone. This sharp increase in violent crime has sparked widespread concern about the effectiveness of current crime-fighting strategies.

Despite his efforts, Prime Minister Drew appears to be struggling to curb the wave of violence and match the successes of his predecessor, Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris. Under Harris’s tenure as Minister of National Security, the country averaged 10 murders annually between 2019 and 2022. In stark contrast, since Prime Minister Drew took office, the nation has experienced approximately 50 murders starting from 2023.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for enhanced strategies and collaborative efforts to restore peace and security across the islands.