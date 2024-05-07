Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew Congratulates Portugal’s New Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts and Nevis, May 7, 2024 – Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew of Saint Kitts and Nevis extended warm congratulations to His Excellency Luís Montenegro, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Portugal, in a letter conveying the heartfelt felicitations on behalf of the Government and People of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

In his message, Prime Minister Drew expressed sincere anticipation and optimism towards the leadership of Prime Minister Montenegro, acknowledging his recent victory and appointment as a significant milestone in his career. “Your ascent to this esteemed position marks a significant milestone in your career, and it is with great anticipation and optimism that we welcome your leadership,” stated Prime Minister Drew.

Prime Minister Drew further commended Prime Minister Montenegro’s administration for its comprehensive plan to combat corruption and enhance transparency within the Portuguese government. He noted that these initiatives align closely with his administration’s good governance agenda and emphasized their importance in fostering public trust, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring equitable governance.

Highlighting the deep-rooted historical ties between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Portugal, Prime Minister Drew traced back to the settlement of Madeiran residents on the island of Saint Kitts from 1847 to 1870. He expressed his administration’s keen interest in further strengthening diplomatic ties between both countries and exploring avenues of cooperation. “Such historical linkages serve as a firm foundation upon which we can build robust partnerships across various domains for the mutual benefit of our people,” remarked Prime Minister Drew.

The congratulatory message from Prime Minister Drew reflects the commitment of Saint Kitts and Nevis to fostering meaningful relationships with nations around the world, grounded in shared values and aspirations for progress and prosperity.

[Press Secretary, PMO]