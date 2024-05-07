SOLDIERS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS DEFENCE FORCE JOIN ANNUAL TRADEWINDS EXERCISE IN BARBADOS

Soldiers from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force have embarked on a significant mission as they participate in the Annual Tradewinds Exercise hosted in Barbados. Running from May 2nd to May 16th, the Exercise aims to promote regional security and collaboration under the theme, “Tailored By The Region, For The Region – Promoting A Secure Caribbean, 2024 and Beyond”.

Staff Sergeant Jamoy Gumbs and eleven other soldiers from St. Kitts and Nevis are among approximately 1200 foreign military, paramilitary, and law enforcement personnel attending this event. Organized by the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, their participation reflects the nation’s commitment to enhancing cooperation, interoperability, and operational responses to common threats to national, regional, and hemispheric security.

According to Lt Col Mark Peterson of the Barbados Defence Force, the Tradewinds Exercise is structured into three phases:

Phase 0 involves Planning Conferences and training courses to prepare for the Exercise.

Phase 1, the Exercise Execution, focuses on tactical, operational, and strategic-level training, culminating in an exercise from May 12th to May 15th.

Phase 2, the After Action Conference, scheduled from June 3rd to June 6th, 2024, will assess lessons learned and kickstart planning for Exercise Tradewinds 2025, to be held in Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition to enhancing regional security, Exercise Tradewinds 2024 will also address national security, defense, and disaster preparedness ahead of the upcoming Cricket World Cup, scheduled from June 1st to June 29th.

This collaborative effort between the United States Southern Command and the Barbados Defence Force underscores the importance of regional cooperation in addressing security challenges and promoting stability in the Caribbean. As soldiers from St. Kitts and Nevis join their counterparts in this vital exercise, they play a crucial role in fostering a safer and more secure environment for the entire region.