Overgrown Grass and Bush: Farmers and Agriculture Stakeholders Await Promised Greenhouse Village

Farmers and Agriculture Stakeholders Await Promised Greenhouse Village

St. Kitts and Nevis have been eagerly anticipating the establishment of ‘Greenhouse Villages,’ a key initiative aimed at fostering sustainable food production and reducing the food import bill by 25% by 2025. However, as of now, farmers and stakeholders in the agriculture sector are still awaiting the realization of this promise.

The initiative was officially launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and others on Friday, October 20, 2023, with a groundbreaking ceremony in the rural village of Newton Ground. The ambitious plan included the construction of 15 greenhouses in the first phase, dedicated to mass-producing priority crops such as peppers, tomatoes, leafy greens, cucumbers, and melons. The objective was not only to meet local demand but also to explore export opportunities, thereby curbing the reliance on food imports.

Despite the initial enthusiasm and promises, it has been over eight months since the launch, and there has been no progress on the construction of the greenhouse village. The delay has left many questioning the government’s commitment to its agricultural development agenda, particularly the ambitious ’25 by 25′ initiative aimed at reducing the region’s dependency on food imports.

Greenhouses offer a range of benefits, including climate change adaptation, crop protection from wildlife, increased production and yield, quality assurance, and economic prosperity for farmers and the wider economy. However, the failure to follow through on the greenhouse village project has sparked disappointment and frustration among farmers and citizens alike.

Videos circulating online depict the proposed site in Newton Ground overgrown with bush and grass, raising concerns about the fate of the initiative. Despite mounting pressure, Prime Minister Drew, Minister Samal Duggins, and the ruling administration have remained silent on the status of the greenhouses, leaving stakeholders in the dark about whether the project has been shelved or postponed indefinitely.

As the agricultural community continues to wait for answers, the delay in implementing the greenhouse village serves as another example of unmet promises and dashed hopes. Without tangible progress, the vision of a sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector in St. Kitts and Nevis remains elusive, highlighting the urgent need for decisive action and transparent communication from the authorities.