St.Kitts and Nevis’ Zanya Wilkinson Tapped to Lead First Technovation Girls Chapter in the Caribbean, Empowering the Next Generation of Female Tech Innovators

In a groundbreaking development for the Caribbean, St. Kitts & Nevis tech visionary Zanya Wilkinson has been selected to lead the region’s first-ever Technovation Girls Chapter, placing the federation on the global map for innovation and female empowerment in technology. As the Chapter Ambassador, Zanya, the founder and CEO of the SKN Transit app, will spearhead efforts to mentor and inspire young girls to solve real-world problems through cutting-edge technology.

This historic move not only marks a milestone for St. Kitts & Nevis but also solidifies Wilkinson’s status as a trailblazer in the Caribbean’s burgeoning tech scene. With her leadership, the Technovation Girls St. Kitts & Nevis Chapter will give young girls unprecedented access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and provide the platform to become future leaders in coding, entrepreneurship, and technology.

Technovation Girls is a global nonprofit organization aimed at empowering girls aged 8-18 by teaching them how to create apps and AI-driven solutions that tackle pressing social issues. To date, the initiative has reached over 140,000 girls worldwide, equipping them with essential skills in coding, problem-solving, and leadership.

“This is about more than just technology—it’s about creating a generation of confident, capable young women ready to lead their communities and the world,” said Wilkinson. Her chapter will connect girls from St. Kitts & Nevis with experienced mentors, provide hands-on coding education, and develop their entrepreneurial abilities to compete on a global stage.

Zanya’s work as a developer and her dedication to using technology to solve local challenges earned her the appointment to this pioneering role. Recognized by government officials for her impact, Zanya is committed to empowering girls in her homeland to dream bigger and break barriers in tech.

In collaboration with the Reach Me Corporation, led by Mrs. Hazel Brandy-Williams, the program will provide young girls with a powerful framework to solve real-world issues, focusing on four key areas:

Problem-Solving: Encouraging girls to identify and tackle local and global challenges.

Technology: Teaching coding and artificial intelligence to develop apps that offer practical solutions.

Entrepreneurship: Guiding participants in crafting business plans and pitching their ideas in an international competition.

Mentorship: Offering support from experienced professionals, with Zanya leading the charge.

This initiative culminates in the Technovation World Summit, where participants from across the globe present their tech solutions to industry experts. Teams will have the opportunity to win scholarships and gain worldwide recognition, making this a life-changing experience for the girls involved.

Backed by partners such as Google, EY, and Vodafone, the program has transformed the lives of girls from over 100 countries, with Technovation Girls expanding its global reach into new regions. Now, for the first time, girls from St. Kitts & Nevis will be able to join this prestigious community of young innovators.

Under Zanya Wilkinson’s leadership, the Technovation Girls St. Kitts & Nevis Chapter is poised to ignite a revolution in the Caribbean, where young girls will be encouraged to harness their creativity and technical know-how to solve real-world problems.

“This is just the beginning,” Wilkinson affirmed, “We are preparing these girls not just for today’s tech world, but for a future where they will lead as innovators and changemakers.”

The future of tech in the Caribbean looks brighter than ever, thanks to Zanya’s vision of empowering the next generation of female leaders through technology.