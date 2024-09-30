“NBA Legend and Humanitarian Dikembe Mutombo Dies at 58: A Giant On and Off the Court”

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, known for his towering 7’2″ presence on the court and his extraordinary humanitarian work, passed away on September 30 at the age of 58, succumbing to brain cancer. A four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Mutombo dominated the NBA for 18 seasons, becoming one of the greatest rim protectors in league history. Beyond his legendary shot-blocking, Mutombo made an even greater impact off the court, dedicating his life to improving healthcare in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he built hospitals and supported countless initiatives. His legacy transcends basketball, touching lives across Africa and around the world.