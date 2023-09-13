Abandonment of PEACE Programme has resulted in almost unprecedented Surge in Youth Murders under PM Drew’s Administration- 21 MURDERS FOR 2023

The decision by Prime Minister Drew’s administration to discontinue the highly successful PEACE Programme has seemingly had devastating consequences for the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis. Under the previous Timothy Harris-led Team Unity government, the PEACE Programme led to a remarkable 50% reduction in violent and other crimes. However, since its apparent abandonment, nearly 21 young lives have been lost to violence, and incidents of robbery and other violent crimes have surged.

Citizens are urgently calling on the Drew administration to reestablish the PEACE Programme in its original form, mirroring the effective model implemented under Team Unity’s leadership. The programme’s previous success demonstrated its pivotal role in curbing crime and ensuring the safety of the community.

The recent spike in violent crimes underscores the urgency of reinstating this crucial initiative. The PEACE Programme not only saved lives but also fostered a safer environment for all. The fate of the nation’s youth lies in the balance, and citizens are united in their plea for action.