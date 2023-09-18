PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE FIVE NATIONAL HEROES OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

by SKNISEditor

September 16, 2023

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 16, 2023 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, paid homage to St. Kitts and Nevis’ five National Heroes during a significant ceremony at the National Heroes Park on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in honour of National Heroes Day.

The five distinguished sons of the soil who attained the esteemed status of National Heroes are the Late Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, who Dr. Drew described as a true embodiment of our indomitable spirit, rising from humble beginnings in St. Paul’s to lead our nation; the Late Right Excellent Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, a tireless advocate for our people’s rights, and the Late Right Excellent Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, a champion of social justice and healthcare, whose dedication led to the naming of our general hospital in his honour.

Additionally, the Late Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel, the first Premier of Nevis and our fourth national hero, significantly improved the lives of Nevisians and emphasized the importance of local leadership, while the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, the Federation’s fifth and only living National Hero, served as the first Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s governance and policies during its formative years.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew emphasized that these heroes’ legacies serve as a powerful reminder that dedication has no boundaries. They inspire us to view failures not as setbacks but as opportunities for sustainable growth, maturity, and resilience.

Dr. Drew concluded by asserting that, like these heroes, we too can transform our lives and our nation, echoing their unwavering commitment, determination, and unyielding pursuit of positive change.

-30-