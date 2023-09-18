A HERO LIES IN ALL OF US, SAYS PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW IN HIS 2023 NATIONAL HEROES’ DAY ADDRESS

by SKNISEditor

September 16, 2023

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 16, 2023 (SKNIS) – On this year’s observance of National Heroes’ Day today, Saturday, September 16, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew is encouraging all citizens and residents to acknowledge that a hero lies within them.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was at the time delivering his 2023 National Heroes’ Day address to the nation this morning.

“On this National Heroes Day, I challenge each of us to recognize the hero within ourselves. We can all be heroes in our daily lives, not through grand gestures but through simple acts of kindness, and empathy, and being our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

The prime minister urged Kittitians and Nevisians to emulate the lives and contributions of the nation’s five National Heroes in the pursuit of their own personal and national development endeavours.

The five outstanding sons of the soil who ascended to the rank of National Heroes are the Late Right Excellent Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw; the Late Right Excellent Sir C. A. Paul Southwell; the Late Right Excellent Sir Joseph N. France; the Late Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel and the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds.

Dr. Drew said, “These heroes’ legacies remind us that dedication knows no bounds. They urge us to see failures not as setbacks but as opportunities to grow sustainably, develop maturely, and build resiliency. As they did, we too can transform our lives and our nation.”

“But heroes are not just found in history books; they walk among us every day. They are the educators shaping young minds, the healthcare workers saving lives, the community leaders forging bonds, and the individuals who, through small acts of kindness, make our nation stronger,” the honourable prime minister continued.

Dr. Drew stated that as we Kittitians and Nevisians reflect on the past and embrace the future, “let us carry the spirit of our national heroes in our hearts and embark on a journey to become heroes in our own right.”

-30-