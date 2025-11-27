Prime Minister Announces Committee to Review Any Proposed SSZ Development and Reminds Public “SSZ Has Nothing to Do with Destiny”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 26 November, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that any development proposed under the Special Sustainability Zones (SSZ) Act will undergo rigorous review by a committee established specifically for this purpose.

During his most recent Round Table session, The Prime Minister reminded the public that the SSZ Act protects transparency and sovereignty, and is not connected to any individual private development.

The Prime Minister, at the time was addressing public concerns and misinformation by reiterating that the SSZ legislation was designed to protect the nation from backdoor deals of the past.

He further explained that the law ensures that all major developments must undergo parliamentary scrutiny. “SSZ is a law that looks at all major projects… It has to go through vigorous review to ensure that at no point our sovereignty, constitution, independence or otherwise would be affected.”

Dr. Drew assured the public that a review committee will be appointed whenever a proposal is submitted. “I will set up a committee to review any proposed development under the SSZ… That committee will make sure that the Constitution is not violated in any way.”

He emphasized that the legislation enhances good governance, transparency and public participation; not diminishes it. “This is an advancement of our democracy. These things must be in the open so that we can have the lively debate that we are having now.”

The Government, as expressed by the Prime Minister, remains committed to safeguarding national sovereignty while enabling sustainable, responsible development under the Sustainable Island State Agenda.