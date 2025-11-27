GOV’T PRAISES ITSELF DESPITE HISTORIC COLLAPSE OF PROMISED 2,400 SMART HOME HOUSING REVOLUTION — PM DREW SAYS HE’S “SATISFIED”

Prime Minister Praises ‘Progress’ While the Biggest Housing Promise in SKN’s History Collapses Before the Nation’s Eyes

In a display of breathtaking political gymnastics, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has declared himself fully satisfied with his government’s housing programme — despite the monumental implosion of the flagship 2,400 Smart Home Project, a project once marketed as the crown jewel of the Labour administration’s housing revolution.

Speaking on his November 25th Roundtable programme, Prime Minister Drew painted a glowing picture of a nation in the midst of a construction boom, boasting that homes are now under construction in various communities such as Stapleton, Gillard’s Meadow, Ottley’s Village, Newtown, and Harry Phipps (Halfway Tree). Additional works, he claims, will soon begin in Racecourse, Newton Ground, and Sandy Point.

The Prime Minister triumphantly announced,

“Within just four weeks, every constituency will have houses being built. This is progress and delivery for our people.”

But what Dr. Drew failed to acknowledge — and what citizens have not forgotten — is that these scattered, small-scale housing starts are a desperate attempt to mask the catastrophic failure of the administration’s single largest election promise: the 2,400-unit Smart Home development, now collapsed under the weight of incompetence, mismanagement, and a questionable foreign developer with no proven track record.

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM: A COLLAPSED HOUSING MEGA-PROJECT

The public continues to ask:

Where are the 2,400 Smart Homes?

Where are the model units, the production lines, the imported materials, the construction teams, the financing frameworks, the partnerships, the promised groundbreakings?

Instead of answers, the nation received a CIBC notice of seizure, a vanishing developer, and a government now scrambling to build a handful of conventional houses while pretending the grand promise never existed.

“HIGH STANDARDS” AND CONCRETE SHORTAGES? REALLY?

In his usual attempt at political gloss, PM Drew assured the nation that the new houses under construction meet the “highest safety and climate-resilient standards.”

Yet shockingly, he admitted on-air that concrete suppliers are already warning they cannot keep up — a statement that reveals a government building without a plan, a strategy, or even the capacity to sustain what it has started.

If concrete companies cannot keep up now, what would have happened with 2,400 houses under simultaneous construction?

The answer is clear: the project was never realistic, never feasible, and never properly assessed.

DISTRACTION STRATEGY: POINT TO EVERYTHING ELSE

In classic Drew-administration style, the Prime Minister attempted to drown out the Smart Home fiasco by listing other projects:

the long-delayed new Basseterre High School,

the Symbol of Love Museum and Monuments at Fort Thomas,

and the still-unfinished Ritz-Carlton development.

But none of these projects erase the fact that the single biggest housing promise made to the people has collapsed in full public view — under this government’s watch.

SATISFIED? OR SIMPLY OUT OF TOUCH?

Prime Minister Drew’s declaration of satisfaction raises serious questions:

How can a government be satisfied when the nation’s largest housing project has fallen apart?

How can a Prime Minister claim “delivery” when thousands of families who were promised modern, affordable homes have been left with nothing but political spin?

How can the leadership boast about “progress” when the evidence of failure is plastered across the national landscape?

THE TRUTH THE GOVERNMENT CAN’T SPIN AWAY

The Drew administration did not deliver 2,400 Smart Homes.

It did not deliver a housing revolution.

It did not deliver on its most heavily advertised promise.

What it has delivered is:

a collapsed mega-project,

zero accountability,

frantic last-minute construction of scattered units,

and a Prime Minister willing to congratulate himself while thousands of hopeful applicants remain without answers.

THE REALITY ON THE GROUND

Families are still waiting.

Communities are still underserved.

Promises remain unfulfilled.

And the government’s credibility — especially on housing — is in shambles.

Yet the Prime Minister is “satisfied.”

In a country desperate for real solutions, real homes, and real leadership, such satisfaction feels less like confidence — and more like delusion wrapped in political propaganda.

SKN Times will continue to expose the facts behind the failures — no matter how many coats of red paint the government tries to brush over them.