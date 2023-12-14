Presidents Ali and Maduro Convene in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for Diplomatic Talks Amidst Regional Gathering

In a diplomatic spectacle, President Dr. Irfaan Ali of Guyana and President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela descended upon St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday morning, setting the stage for talks facilitated by the host nation’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves. The meeting, observed by leaders from Brazil, CARICOM, and a UN Under-Secretary-General, marks a significant moment in regional diplomacy.

The Argyle International Airport became a hub of diplomatic activity as Barbados Prime Minister H.E. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Grenada H.E. Dickon Mitchell, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and Dominica’s Prime Minister H.E. Roosevelt Skerrit joined the gathering for the talks. The presence of such a distinguished group of leaders highlights the regional importance and broad scope of the discussions.

Upon arrival, President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the Guyanese delegation were warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as leaders gather to engage in talks aimed at fostering understanding and cooperation on regional matters.

In a brief comment ahead of the meeting, President Ali stated, “I’m taking in the facts with me.” The leader’s remark suggests a diplomatic and fact-based approach to the discussions, reflecting the gravity of the topics to be addressed.

Notably, President Ali reiterated Guyana’s position on the border issue, asserting that the 1899 Arbitral Award stands as a full, complete, and perfect settlement. The President made it clear that the border controversy, currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will not be up for discussion during this particular round of talks.

The high-profile gathering underscores the importance of diplomatic channels in resolving regional conflicts and fostering cooperation. With leaders from across the Caribbean and beyond converging in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the talks provide an opportunity for collaborative problem-solving and strengthening diplomatic ties.

As the discussions unfold behind closed doors, the eyes of the international community remain fixed on the outcomes, hoping for diplomatic strides and positive resolutions that contribute to regional stability and cooperation. The presence of UN representation and leaders from multiple nations amplifies the significance of the talks, emphasizing the shared responsibility of the international community in supporting peaceful resolutions to complex issues.