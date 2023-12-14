DJ Ambassador Tero Unveils the Ultimate Sugar Mas 52 Experience with CARNIVAL REMEDY MIX
# ****
===========================
Celebrating the vibrant and energetic atmosphere of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sugar Mas 52, His Excellency St.Kitts and Nevis Official Cultural Ambassador DJ Tero has released a spectacular mixtape, CARNIVAL REMEDY MIX 2023. As the official soundtrack for the festivities, this mix promises an electrifying journey through the pulsating rhythms and infectious beats that define the Caribbean carnival experience.
## The Soundtrack of Sugar Mas 52
**Listen Now on [SoundCloud](https://on.soundcloud.com/2BDdf)**
Dive into the heart of the celebration with DJ Tero’s carefully curated tracklist:
1. DJ Tero – Happy Intro
2. Rucas H.E ft Dejour – Happy
3. Nu Vybes Band – Road Call
4. Nu Vybes Band – Ken & Barbie
5. AkaiiUsweet ft Dejour – None A Dem
6. KT Dan ft Kore – Wire Waist
7. Upset Squad – Waist
8. Chubby x Rass DV – Cookie
9. AkaiiUsweet – Inside Yuh
10. Grand Masters Band – Wrong Man
11. Delly Ranks – Touch De Stage
12. AkaiiUsweet ft Imark – Deh No Bad
13. Kollision Band – Pressure Dub
14. Kollision Band – Pressure
15. Topbap ft JTS – Road Rocker
16. Kore Band – In Ah De Red
17. Kollision Band – Link
18. Nu Vybes Band – Memo
19. Small Axe Band – Hard to Beat
20. Grand Masters Band – Level
21. Small Axe – Showcase
22. Grand Masters Band – Keep Out
23. Kollision Band – Over Here
24. Kollision Band – Big Batty
25. Mulley Media ft Upset – Fake Bum
26. Kollision Band – Jet Ski
27. ASAP – Take A Ride
28. Upset Squad – Good Breakfast
29. Small Axe – Party Mix
30. Kore Band – Mad House
31. Luck Boss – Carnival Madness
32. Asap Band – We Love Carnival
33. KT Dan – Imprint
34. Dejour Nicha B – Together
35. Nu Vybes Band – Vacancy
36. JAM Session Riddim
37. Stadics – Bumper Heat
38. 2 Can Play That Game – 5 Star Pino
## Get in the Groove
Immerse yourself in the essence of Sugar Mas 52 with DJ Tero’s CARNIVAL REMEDY MIX. For those ready to experience the carnival spirit wherever they are, the mixtape is available for download https://www.mediafire.com/…/DJ+TERO+CARNIVAL…/file.
Let the beats of the Caribbean transport you to the heart of St. Kitts and Nevis’ carnival celebration. Join Ambassador Tero on a musical journey that captures the excitement, rhythm, and culture of Sugar Mas 52.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.