DJ Ambassador Tero Unveils the Ultimate Sugar Mas 52 Experience with CARNIVAL REMEDY MIX

Celebrating the vibrant and energetic atmosphere of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Sugar Mas 52, His Excellency St.Kitts and Nevis Official Cultural Ambassador DJ Tero has released a spectacular mixtape, CARNIVAL REMEDY MIX 2023. As the official soundtrack for the festivities, this mix promises an electrifying journey through the pulsating rhythms and infectious beats that define the Caribbean carnival experience.

## The Soundtrack of Sugar Mas 52

**Listen Now on [SoundCloud](https://on.soundcloud.com/2BDdf)**

Dive into the heart of the celebration with DJ Tero’s carefully curated tracklist:

1. DJ Tero – Happy Intro

2. Rucas H.E ft Dejour – Happy

3. Nu Vybes Band – Road Call

4. Nu Vybes Band – Ken & Barbie

5. AkaiiUsweet ft Dejour – None A Dem

6. KT Dan ft Kore – Wire Waist

7. Upset Squad – Waist

8. Chubby x Rass DV – Cookie

9. AkaiiUsweet – Inside Yuh

10. Grand Masters Band – Wrong Man

11. Delly Ranks – Touch De Stage

12. AkaiiUsweet ft Imark – Deh No Bad

13. Kollision Band – Pressure Dub

14. Kollision Band – Pressure

15. Topbap ft JTS – Road Rocker

16. Kore Band – In Ah De Red

17. Kollision Band – Link

18. Nu Vybes Band – Memo

19. Small Axe Band – Hard to Beat

20. Grand Masters Band – Level

21. Small Axe – Showcase

22. Grand Masters Band – Keep Out

23. Kollision Band – Over Here

24. Kollision Band – Big Batty

25. Mulley Media ft Upset – Fake Bum

26. Kollision Band – Jet Ski

27. ASAP – Take A Ride

28. Upset Squad – Good Breakfast

29. Small Axe – Party Mix

30. Kore Band – Mad House

31. Luck Boss – Carnival Madness

32. Asap Band – We Love Carnival

33. KT Dan – Imprint

34. Dejour Nicha B – Together

35. Nu Vybes Band – Vacancy

36. JAM Session Riddim

37. Stadics – Bumper Heat

38. 2 Can Play That Game – 5 Star Pino

## Get in the Groove

Immerse yourself in the essence of Sugar Mas 52 with DJ Tero’s CARNIVAL REMEDY MIX. For those ready to experience the carnival spirit wherever they are, the mixtape is available for download https://www.mediafire.com/…/DJ+TERO+CARNIVAL…/file.

Let the beats of the Caribbean transport you to the heart of St. Kitts and Nevis’ carnival celebration. Join Ambassador Tero on a musical journey that captures the excitement, rhythm, and culture of Sugar Mas 52.