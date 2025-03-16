PREMIER MARK BRANTLEY CALLS FOR CARIBBEAN UNITY AMID TRUMP PRESIDENCY

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley has ignited a regional debate with his latest commentary on the political landscape in the United States, urging the Caribbean to adopt a pragmatic and strategic approach in dealing with the presidency of Donald Trump.

In a bold statement, Premier Brantley challenged Caribbean leaders to set aside emotions and instead focus on a coordinated diplomatic response to Trump’s leadership. He pointed out that President Trump’s election victory was decisive, securing 31 of 50 states and amassing over 77 million votes, making it the second-highest vote total in U.S. political history.

“The Caribbean must recognize, accept, and respect the fact that the American people voted in free and fair elections,” Brantley wrote, cautioning against knee-jerk reactions from regional leaders. He criticized public outcries against Trump as “unhelpful” and warned that passionate speeches at “the local rum shop” do little to influence U.S.-Caribbean relations.

Instead, Brantley called for a calculated and united diplomatic strategy, emphasizing that the Caribbean is America’s “third border” and must act with unity to protect its strategic interests. He stressed that rather than reacting to who sits in the White House, regional leaders must ensure that their policies prioritize Caribbean prosperity and security.

“At best, the Caribbean needs a win in our engagement with the United States over the next four years. At worst, we can settle for a draw,” he declared, calling on CARICOM to harness its intellectual talent and political will to navigate these uncertain times.

With Brantley’s remarks sparking heated discussions across the region, the big question remains—will Caribbean leaders heed his advice and present a united front, or will divisions and unilateral decisions continue to define U.S.-Caribbean relations?

