Tara Carter’s Historic Rise: A Powerhouse Takes the Helm as Anguilla’s New Speaker of the House

Anguilla’s political landscape has been set ablaze with the appointment of Ms. Tara K. Carter as the new Speaker of the House of Assembly, a move that signals a seismic shift in governance, leadership, and the very future of the island’s legislative power.

A legal titan and fearless entrepreneur, Carter has dominated the legal field across multiple Caribbean jurisdictions, carving out a reputation as a powerhouse in the courtroom and a visionary in boardrooms. Armed with an LL.B. from the University of Manitoba and a Legal Education Certificate from the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School, she has not only shaped legal frameworks but has now stepped into the political arena to reshape Anguilla’s democracy itself.

Carter is not just another name in the books—she is a trailblazer, a force of change, and an unapologetic advocate for progress. She shattered barriers by establishing her own law firm at Rey Hill, proving that leadership is earned through action, not just words. As Deputy Chairman of the Anguilla Financial Services Commission and Chairperson of the Health Authority Board, she has commanded the highest levels of financial and healthcare governance with the kind of authority that demands respect.

But Carter is more than a legal mastermind—she is a champion for women’s empowerment. Through her groundbreaking LEAD[HER] Network, she has lifted, mentored, and inspired countless women, proving that glass ceilings are meant to be broken, not feared.

As the new Speaker of the House, Carter is taking on her biggest challenge yet—restoring order, integrity, and respect to Anguilla’s most powerful chamber. She has vowed to modernize archaic practices and usher in an era of innovation, ensuring that the House of Assembly reflects the dynamic and progressive Anguilla of today.

With unwavering determination, razor-sharp intellect, and an unshakable commitment to justice, Tara Carter is not just leading the House—she’s leading a revolution.

A new chapter begins. A new voice commands the floor. Anguilla, are you ready?