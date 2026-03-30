U.S. APPEALS COURT DEALS CRUSHING BLOW TO RUSSIAN CLAIM — PM GASTON BROWNE EMERGES VINDICATED IN ALFA NERO SAGA

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By Times Caribbean | March 30, 2026

In what is being described as a decisive legal victory for Antigua and Barbuda, the United States Court of Appeals has ruled in favour of Prime Minister Gaston Browne and several Antiguan and Barbudan individuals and entities, dismantling a high-profile legal challenge linked to the sale of the Alfa Nero superyacht.

At the centre of the dispute was Russian claimant Yulia Guryeva Motlokhov, who asserted ownership of the vessel and sought financial disclosure through U.S. courts following the Government of Antigua and Barbuda’s 2024 sale of the yacht. However, in a firm and unequivocal ruling, the appellate court rejected her application and brought the matter to a halt.

Motlokhov’s legal team had pursued subpoenas targeting major U.S. financial institutions, including the Federal Reserve and the Clearing House, in an effort to obtain sensitive financial records tied to Antiguan officials. The court not only upheld the earlier District Court’s decision but went further—quashing the subpoenas entirely and ordering that all documents obtained through the process be destroyed, with proof of compliance required.

Legal observers say the ruling represents a comprehensive rejection of the disclosure strategy pursued by Motlokhov, leaving little room for further legal manoeuvre. While a petition to the United States Supreme Court is theoretically possible, experts note that there is no automatic right of appeal, making such a move unlikely.

For Prime Minister Browne, the decision reinforces his longstanding position that the Government’s actions in the sale of the Alfa Nero were lawful and transparent. The ruling is being widely interpreted as a validation of the Government’s handling of the matter amid intense international scrutiny.

In a significant escalation, Browne has also initiated a US$10 million defamation lawsuit against U.S. attorney Martin De Luca and the law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, alleging that false and damaging statements were made during the course of the proceedings. While the firm has been served, efforts are ongoing to locate De Luca for formal service.

Sources indicate that attorneys for the Prime Minister are now examining the possibility of recovering legal costs associated with the appellate process, potentially adding financial consequences to the outcome.

The ruling carries broader implications beyond the immediate parties, highlighting the limits of using foreign courts to compel disclosure against sovereign governments. For Antigua and Barbuda, it marks a significant legal and political moment, reinforcing principles of jurisdiction and state authority.

As the matter stands, the appellate court’s decision delivers a clear outcome: the disclosure effort has been rejected, the subpoenas nullified, and the case effectively brought to a close at this stage.