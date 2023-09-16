Popular Blogger Everton Obi Powell Calls for Ban on Pitbulls and Dangerous Dogs in St.Kitts and Nevis

In the wake of a recent horrifying incident on Nevis, prominent blogger Everton Obi Powell is raising a resounding call to ban all pitbulls and dangerous dogs in St. Kitts and Nevis. The impassioned plea comes after a distressing attack on a dedicated educator near the New Castle police station, where he was viciously mauled during his routine morning walk.Powell, known for his advocacy on various social issues, took to social media to voice his concerns, directly addressing Attorney General Garth Wilkin. In a heartfelt post, Powell emphasized the urgency of addressing this growing problem: “Ban All Pitbulls and dangerous dogs in SKN! AG Garth Wilkin you said you were going to do something about this!”The incident in question involved two unrestrained dogs, one of which was identified as a pitbull, with a chain still clinging to its neck. Prompt police intervention spared the victim further harm, but the severity of the attack has left him with grievous injuries, necessitating ongoing medical treatment.Powell’s impassioned call serves as a rallying cry for stricter enforcement of existing regulations governing these animals. As the community grapples with the aftermath of this harrowing event, the imperative to safeguard public safety is more evident than ever. It is a clarion call for immediate action to prevent further tragedies of this nature.