“NASTY ACT OF VAGABONDRY !”: PLP Leader Calls on Prime Minister to End Revocation of Allocated Lands

In a fervent address during a recent press conference, PLP Leader Dr. Timothy Harris demanded that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew put an immediate end to what he described as the “madness” of revoking lands already allocated to citizens. Dr. Harris denounced the government’s actions as blatant victimization and a “nasty act of vagabondry.”

“Look at what is happening,” Dr. Harris began. “Hundreds of persons were fortunate to be allocated land under the Team Unity administration. They [the current administration] came to office, they said, put a hold, you can’t pay, you can’t do anything. Then almost every week, for nearly two years, a gentleman told me it was like almost every Thursday or Wednesday, they have him like a poppy show, come back, come back next week, come back next week.”

Dr. Harris detailed an incident where an applicant was subjected to a politically motivated questioning before seeing his application marked with two X’s. “They are doing a political cleansing, and we have to stop this madness in our country. It is illegal, it is a vindictive political act,” he asserted.

The PLP leader emphasized the binding nature of the contracts once citizens receive their allocation letters from Sustainable Development, urging affected individuals to seek legal redress. “Once you have your letter from Sustainable Development, you enter into a contract, they tell you to go, get the land surveyed, pay down this amount, you have made your payment, it is a binding contract. And they are frustrating you, deliberately and willfully, because they want to reassign your land to other persons who they favor.”

Dr. Harris criticized the government’s handling of land surveys and allocation errors, stressing that any mistakes made by the administration should be rectified fairly. “No land in the country belongs to the government, can be surveyed, one, without a letter from Sustainable Development, and secondly, without that surveyor having an audience with the government chief surveyor. They have all the developmental layout. When you get the letter, it doesn’t tell you. It tells you a lot number. It doesn’t give you length and width and all the land dimensions.”

Highlighting the government’s responsibility to correct allocation mistakes, Dr. Harris stated, “Even if you can’t get lot 29, we call you and say, well, we made a mistake. When we checked the books, it was already given to person A. But we have 31, 36, 44. Which of these would you like? That is how you do. Because you are the problem, not the person with the land. And you are therefore allowing and forcing persons to suffer. And this is not something that we should tolerate.”

Dr. Harris concluded by urging those affected to find lawyers willing to stand up for their rights, condemning the government’s actions as an act of vagabondry and a severe injustice that must be stopped.