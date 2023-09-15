Indigenous Banks Face Leadership Transition: CEOs of Bank of Nevis and SKNA National Bank Both Give Notice of Departure

**e**In a surprising turn of events, Donald Thompson, CEO of the St. Kitts and Nevis And Anguilla National Bank, and Everette Martin, CEO of the Bank of Nevis, have both announced their departure from their respective institutions. Thompson conveyed to staff that he will be leaving at the end of the month, while Martin’s departure came abruptly, with his last day being Friday, September 15th.Donald Thompson, a stalwart in the banking sector, has an illustrious 18-year tenure with the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank. His journey began as the Chief Retail Banking Officer, followed by impactful roles in internal audit and compliance. Thompson’s diverse experience extends from the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank to international auditing with KPMG. He currently holds influential positions, including Chairman of ECACHSI and Director on the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Association of Banks.Thompson’s academic prowess boasts a Bachelor of Science in accounting from San Francisco State University and a Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University. He’s a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor, with international compliance and directorial accreditations.Meanwhile, Everette Martin, at the helm of The Bank of Nevis Ltd since May 2008, brings a wealth of experience from his sixteen-year tenure at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. His proficiency in bank supervision and policy development has left an indelible mark on the industry. Martin’s academic background encompasses a Master of Science Degree in International Banking and Financial Studies from the University of Southampton, England, and dual Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Finance and Accounting from the University of the Virgin Islands.Martin’s contributions extend beyond the boardroom, including presidencies, chairmanships, and directorships in key industry associations. His designation as a Chartered Director underscores his commitment to excellence in governance.The departure of these esteemed CEOs marks a significant juncture in the banking landscape, leaving the industry anticipating their successors and the direction these venerable institutions will take in the wake of their departure.